Olympics 2026: Meet Team USA's curling team including mixed doubles, men's, and women's

The men's team is USA's best hope at medalling in curling. They last medaled in PyeongChang when they won the gold medal after defeating Sweden.

This year's team is led by 24-year-old Danny Casper. He started curling when he was 11 after his dad got him into the sport. During the 2024-2025 season, Danny was diagnosed with autoimmune disease, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which sometimes causes him to struggle at times to walk and use his hands. In Milan, his teammates will help him clean his rock on the ice if he has trouble with his hands.

Also on the men's team is Luc Violette, 26, who is the son of the two-time national champion, Tom Violette. Off the ice, Luc is an engineer. He uses engineering in curling when he calculates the right shot.

Ben Richardson, 27, is the team's second. He was born in the tropical city of Miami, but was encouraged by his grandmother from Canada to get into curling. Outside of curling, Ben is a musician who plays the cello.

Joining Danny, Luc, and Ben is Aidan Oldenburg, 24. He started curling at 10 and was the captain of the Valorant esports team when he was a student at Minnesota State. Aidan also dreams of becoming an environmental scientist.

The team's alternate is Rich Ruohonen, 54, who will be the oldest American to ever compete at the Winter Olympics.