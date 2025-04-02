Victoria Beckham's unseen photos of $60m Miami mansion prove how grand it is

David and Victoria Beckham have been frequenting Miami, Florida, for years now.

Ever since the footballing legend invested in Inter Miami CF, the whole Beckham clan has treated the Sunshine State as a home away from home.

In 2020, the couple, who wed in 1999 and are parents to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, bought a stunningly impressive penthouse in the One Hundred Museum Building, which was designed in the style of a seven-star hotel.

The Beckhams have homes in London, Miami, and beyond

However, it seems Posh and Becks bagged themselves a mega upgrade by parting with a cool $60 million to purchase a waterfront mansion overlooking Biscayne Bay.

The Beckhams' beachfront mega mansion

The house has so many impressive specifications.

It comes with nine bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a rooftop bar terrace with a lounge area and an outdoor kitchen.

The Beckhams' Miami mansion is a short drive from Indian Creek, an exclusive and secure island in Miami where Jeff Bezos and Ivanka Trump own property

It also comes with a pool, spa, gym and private cinema.

While we were treated to exterior shots of the impressive property when the former England Football captain and the former Spice Girls singer bought the home, Victoria has recently shared some previously unseen photos inside the mega-mansion that prove just how grand the home is.

1/ 4 © Instagram Most recently, Victoria shared a series of photos of the family gathered in the grand hallway of their Miami home. Victoria was joined by her husband and Romeo, Harper and Cruz, as well as Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull and Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel. Missing from the family photo was Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, who live in a stunning $10.5 million home in Los Angeles. The hallway features neutral interiors, including oak wooden flooring that leads up the stairs. Missing from the family photo was Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, who live in a stunning $10.5 million home in Los Angeles. The hallway features neutral interiors, including oak wooden flooring that leads up the stairs.

2/ 4 © Instagram Adding an elevated touch, the staircase has been built with glass and complements the interior glass walls. The hallway appears to lead all the way to the rear of the house, too. David and Victoria's home is also surrounded by tall greenery, such as palm trees, for added privacy as well as a tropical feel. From the Instagram snap, we can also see how the hallway features artwork on the walls and spotlights along the sky-high ceilings.

3/ 4 © Instagram The entirety of the Beckhams' Miami is seriously luxurious, but having an at-home sauna elevates just how A-list the house is. David and Victoria's youngest son, Cruz, was pictured in the sauna at their home in Miami in a photo shared by his girlfriend, Brazilian-born Jackie Apostel. The singer and songwriter shared a snap of her 19-year-old boyfriend as he perched on the wooden sauna seats, no doubt enjoying some downtime. Having a sauna is certainly on brand for the Beckhams, who are all keen fitness and wellness enthusiasts.

4/ 4 © Instagram Thanks to the Beckhams' beautiful home being right on the water, they have access to a private jetty for when they hop on their boat which the family love to do. The house also offers incredible views of Biscayne Bay, which is just 20 minutes by car from another affluent area of Miami, Indian Creek. A host of elite and wealthy famous people live on Indian Creek, including former NFL star Tom Brady, megastar Celine Dion and former Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.