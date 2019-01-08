﻿
9 Photos | Beauty

9 Vegan Celebrities: All the stars who lead a plant-based diet

Are there any surprises?

...
9 Vegan Celebrities: All the stars who lead a plant-based diet
You're reading

9 Vegan Celebrities: All the stars who lead a plant-based diet

1/9
Next

Denise Welch showcases bikini body following 2 stone weight loss
vegan-celebrities-benedict-cumberbatch
1/9

Whether it’s down to environmental, ethical, or health reasons, veganism is definitely on the rise. If your casual scrolling of #meatfreemonday hasn’t quite inspired you yet, then these celebs may sway you - because if feeling smug with a soya latte isn’t quite enough, the knowledge that you’re following the footsteps of Ariana Grande or Laverne Cox just might. Plus, even Meghan Markle has stated that she tried to "eat vegan during the week" (speaking to Best Health in 2016) - so is the Sussex household more pulses than pork, too? If so, pass us the (plant-based) cookbook because we’re getting creative in the kitchen…

Scroll down to see more celebrities who are vegan

Benedict Cumberbatch

Did you know this one? The Sherlock Holmes actor answered the question that might be on your lips as YouTube star Sophia Grace asked him whether he would ever eat at Nando's: “Well, only if they’ve got vegan options”. Don’t worry, there are. Plus, he appeared on the cover of British GQ wearing vegan boots and a ‘future wool’ suit.

vegan-celebrities-arian-grande
2/9

Ariana Grande

She’s not just famous for her stunning voice, powerful activism, and incredible ponytail - the pop star became vegan after watching Blackfish and urged fans to not support Seaworld. Well, when Ariana talks, the world listens.

vegan-celebrities-laverne-cox
3/9

Laverne Cox

Actress and LGBT activist Laverne Cox announced on social media in 2017 that she had adopted the vegan lifestyle and that she felt “so much better”. Well, she looks pretty fantastic, too - and as a brilliant humanitarian and ambassador for trans rights, it’s only understandable that she’s speaking up for animal welfare too.

vegan-celebrities-lewis-hamilton
4/9

Lewis Hamilton

The Formula 1 racing driver had spent years as a pescatarian but took the plunge to go full vegan after watching documentaries about the meat industry and its impact on the planet and our bodies. In true millennial style, he updated his Instagram bio to ‘Plant based’. And when it’s social media official, there’s no going back, eh?

vegan-celebrities-miley-cyrus
5/9

Miley Cyrus

The actress and singer who hit screens as the small-town girl on Hannah Montana took the plunge in 2014 to go vegan. As a self-confessed animal-lover, the pop star promotes her veganism on Instagram and has a tattoo of the Vegan Society’s sunflower logo. We don’t suggest getting inked as soon as you scrap animal products, but it’s great to be so passionate.

vegan-celebrities-ruby-rose
6/9

Ruby Rose

Laverne isn’t the only cast member of Orange Is The New Black backing the plant-based diet; Ruby Rose made the transition in 2013. The Australian actress won PETA’s Sexiest Vegan Award in 2017 and regularly shows her Instagram followers her fridge full of vegan meats, yogurts, and chocolate. Erm, yum.

vegan-celebrities-zac-efron
7/9

Zac Efron

The High School Musical and Greatest Showman star has experimented with a plant-based diet to keep him in shape. If his chiseled jaw and buff bod are anything to go by, we’re reaching for the lentils already. Meet you at Farm Girl.

vegan-celebrities-ellie-goulding
8/9

Ellie Goulding

The pop star was a vegetarian for six years before telling The Cut that she was pledging to go full vegan in 2018. She certainly looks fabulous!

vegan-celebrities-liam-hemsworth
9/9

Liam Hemsworth

This is unsurprising, bearing in mind he’s married to Miley Cyrus. The Hunger Games star opened up to Men’s Fitness and explained his reasons for going vegan: “My own health, and after all the information I gathered about the mistreatment of animals, I couldn’t continue to eat meat. The more I was aware of, he harder and harder it was to do."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...