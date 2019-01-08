9 Vegan Celebrities: All the stars who lead a plant-based diet

You might like...
-
Soap stars biggest weight loss transformations! From Emmerdale's Natalie J Robb to Eastenders' Natalie Cassidy & more!
Soap stars are certainly in the public eye more than most celebrities, typically appearing on our screens five nights a week.
-
Billie Faiers' weight loss journey: How she got in the best shape of her life for her wedding
Billie Faiers looked beautiful when she tied the knot with Greg Shepherd in the Maldives recently, and now she's showing off her killer body on...
-
Outfit change! Show-stopping Oscars after party looks from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and more
The Oscar 2019 awards ceremony might be over, but the celebrations are only just kicking off – as all our favourite stars head out to the glittering...
-
The sexiest royal inspired hairstyles for Valentine's Day
Delve through the royal archives to get inspiration for your next date night hairstyle….
-
Dancing on Ice star Gemma Collins' weight loss journey
Gemma Collins has reportedly shed two stone while training for Dancing on Ice over the past few months, as she spends hours perfecting her routines...