Joanna Gaines' daily diet at home with husband Chip and five children The Magnolia Networks star shares her favourite snack and tips

Joanna Gaines is admired for raising her five children alongside her job as an interior designer on the hit series Fixer Upper and all while looking so healthy – here's a handy breakdown of her diet.

READ: Joanna Gaines says 'the more the merrier' when it comes to expanding her family

The 44-year-old has been open about her favourite foods and crucially what her go-to pick-me-up snack is whenever her energy starts to wane. Joanna's own cooking show, Magnolia Table, has offered insights into her and her husband Chip's food habits at home with their children Drake, 17, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12, and Crew, four. Keep scrolling to discover what Joanna eats in a day.

Loading the player...

WATCH:Chip and Joanna Gaines launch Magnolia Network

What does Joanna Gaines eat for breakfast?

Joanna keeps her own chickens in the backyard of her Waco, Texas home and she loves fresh free-range eggs for breakfast. The TV star previously spoke passionately to CountryLiving.com about her love of a high-protein breakfast, saying: "I'm big into eggs in the morning just for the protein. And my kids love eggs so we’re always doing some type of scrambled eggs or quiche."

MORE: Today star Dylan Dreyer sparks huge reaction after cooking admission

As a major fan of bread-making, the TV star always has fresh bread on hand to accompany her veggie omelettes and scrambled eggs – Joanna doesn't believe in cutting out carbs entirely.

What does Joanna Gaines snack on?

After giving birth to her fifth child, Joanna discovered that keeping up her protein intake throughout the day really helped her. In an interview with Health magazine, she said that she always keeps protein bars or trail mix with her when she's out and about.

Oven-roasted kale chips are Joanna's favourite

Joanna's Instagram fans know that she loves to bake batches of her 'ranger cookies' at the weekend which are flavoured with vanilla and coconut extract as a fun snack. The star has also said that "oven-roasted kale chips are a favourite too!"

DISCOVER: Inside Joanna and Chip Gaines' majestic home that's an actual castle

Joanna makes her special 'ranger cookies' at the weekend

An interesting insight Joanna once shared with CountryLiving is that she prefers to sip on her coffee throughout the day when she needs a jolt of energy instead of chugging a mug full first thing in the morning.

DISCOVER: Queen Elizabeth II's secret to her longevity: Discover the late monarch's age-defying diet

What does Joanna Gaines eat for lunch?

The Magnolia Network star's diet is all about balance and getting plenty of fruit and vegetables daily, which is where her vast garden comes in handy. "I've got this huge garden in the back where we all eat all of our food, all of our leafy greens, our veggies, our fruits, come from that garden," Joanna explained on her TV channel in 2021.

Joanna's bright home-grown veggies are a food staple

Joanna has previously shared some of her favourite home-grown vegetables on Instagram, and the colourful array included fairytale eggplant, yellow and green jalapeños and lots of cherry tomatoes.

READ: Today's Dylan Dreyer sends fans into overdrive with lunchbox hack they never knew

The busy mom confessed that she often relies on leftovers for her quick lunches, which brings us to what Joanna cooks for dinner.

What does Joanna Gaines eat for dinner?

Joanna usually roasts vegetables for dinner and explains why and how on her Instagram page: "My kids aren't big fans of raw or steamed veggies but they love the taste and texture of vegetables when I oven roast them. It's simple - line your pan with foil and drizzle your veggies with olive oil (I like to stir around to make sure it's all coated) and then sprinkle with sea salt and fresh ground pepper."

Children love these roasted veggies

When it comes to comforting dinners, Joanna turns to old family recipes from friends and loved ones, earlier this month she was joined by TV chef Andrew Zimmern on her TV show Magnolia Table where they discovered his grandmother's meatloaf recipe and Joanna proved herself to be a fan.

MORE: How to make Kim Kardashian's favourite Chinese chicken salad you always see on KUWTK

Family recipes are Joanna's passion

Joanna loves Korean food too, and only weeks ago, she shared the moment that she returned to Koreatown for the first time in 20 years on Instagram. Describing how the aroma of traditional food impacted her on an emotional level, gave an insight into her family's passion for food.

The Kansas born mother of five explored the area of New York City with her two daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie, 12, and captioned the video: "I was 21 the first time I walked through Koreatown. I’d just moved to NYC and was missing home, and everything about these streets - the food, the smells, the language - reminded me of my mom."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.