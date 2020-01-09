This recipe for loaded Vegan hot dogs is the ultimate Vegan fast food delight The perfect plant-based hot dog recipe

These babies are super simple, delicious and great for kids and adults alike. Feel free to add any of your favourite sauces and toppings to create your ultimate hot dog! I like to use my own vegan sausage recipe. However, if you are pressed for time, any store-bought variety will do.

MORE: Vegan Nachos are the healthy dish you need for your next Mexican night

LOADED VEGAN HOT DOGS

Serves 2-3, double for more, Preparation time 15-20 minutes, Cooking time 10-15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the sweet chilli sauce

• 1-2 tsp hot sauce or chilli paste

• 2 tbsp reduced-salt tomato purée

• 2-3 tbsp maple syrup

• 1 tsp garlic powder

• 1 tsp onion powder

• 1/2 tsp salt

• Water to thin, if necessary

For the cheesy mustard mayo

• 1 tsp Dijon mustard

• 1 tbsp tahini

• 1 tbsp maple syrup

• 2 tsp nutritional yeast

• 1 tsp onion powder

• 3-4 tbsp hot water (to reach your desired consistency)

• Pinch of salt

For the hot dogs

• 2-3 vegan sausages (either homemade or shopbought)

• 1/2 red onion, peeled and sliced

• 1-2 tbsp oil, for frying

• 2-3 hot dog buns

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• Sesame seeds

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1. Prepare the sauce and the mayo by mixing each separately in a bowl and storing in resealable plastic bags. Set aside.

Step 2.

In a large frying pan, fry the vegan sausages and red onion in a little oil until the sausages are browned and crispy on all sides and the onion is crispy. Remove and drain both on paper towel.

Step 3.

Warm the buns in the oven or microwave.

Step 4.

To assemble the hot dogs, cut a slice down the centre of the hot dog bun with a bread knife (ensure you do not cut all the way through). Spread a thin layer of sweet chilli sauce inside the bun and then insert the sausage. Top with onion, salt and pepper and finish with a drizzle of both the sweet chilli sauce and cheesy mustard mayo. (To apply the sauces, simply snip a small corner off the resealable plastic bags with scissors and squeeze as you would with a piping bag.) Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Feel free to add any additional toppings to your hot dogs, such as grated vegan cheese or pickles!

OTHER: Attempting Veganuary? You need to try this celeriac, quinoa and raspberry salad

This recipe is by Sam Murphy from her book So Beautifully Real (published by Blink Publishing, RRP £16.99) Keep up to date with Sam on Instagram