There's no denying Davina McCall's epic workouts and dedication to health and fitness will put some of us to shame - but her latest social media post was met with a divided response from fans.

Taking to Instagram to open up about her latest health move, the 54-year-old presenter got real with fans about her addiction to sugar. Donning workout gear and rocking a radiant makeup-free look, Davina told fans: "I have made myself a commitment. From 1 November I'm going to cut out refined sugar, fruit and honey for the first couple of weeks to try and get myself off sugar again. I've massively fallen off the sugar-free wagon and it's ugly."

"I don't want to do it anymore," Davina continued. "It makes me feel rubbish and it makes me feel super bloated."

The former Big Brother presenter went on to admit that going cold turkey on the sweet stuff was the "only way" she could get herself back on track. "The shame of not sticking to it is what will keep me going [laughing emoji]", Davina penned.

Davina enjoys working out and leading a healthy lifestyle

The mother-of-three, who has been praised for her honest and informative approach to menopause online, told fans eating high amounts of sugar leaves her feeling "toxic".

Describing herself as an "addict about to go into treatment", the star openly admitted she ate five gold [chocolate] bars before declaring: "it ends today."

What Davina does with her body is entirely her choice, yet the response from her fans proved extremely polarising.

Many praised the star for her efforts, writing: "Good luck Davina. Thanks for the educational post!" whilst another fan penned: "What a woman!!! I'm with you".

Davina often shares her epic workouts with her Instagram followers

Former Big Brother contestant Narinda Kaur was quick to disagree with Davina's efforts, however, commenting: "Isn't it best to just stop denying yourself? Isn't that toxic and hence the having of 5 hold bars? I think stopping yourself completely or psychologically banning yourself is what sends ppl over the edge."

A personal trainer agreed: "Cutting out fruit because it’s full of sugar?! Misinformation here and getting the less informed to believe that they need to cut fruit out their diet!"

If it works for Davina, we respect her dedication and wish her luck on her sugar-free journey. We can't say we're brave enough to do the same though...

