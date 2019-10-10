Celebrities on their mental health struggles: from Prince Harry to Ellie Goulding

Mental health problems including depression and anxiety affect one in four people in the UK each year, with many people keeping quiet about the challenges they are facing. However, a number of celebrities have opened up about the mental health challenges they have faced in order to lose the stigma surrounding these conditions.
Here we take a look at some of the famous faces who have spoken out about their struggles, including Ellie Goulding, Chrissy Teigen and Prince Harry.
Kirsten Bell
Frozen 2 actress Kristen Bell has opened up about her anxiety and depression, saying she hopes to break the 'shame' associated with the conditions. "Everyone thinks there's some shame in it,' the 39-year-old star explained on Sunday TODAY. "[People think] I'm like "bubbles, glitter!" No, it's not always that way. 'I am someone who takes a medication for her anxiety and depression."
She continued: "I am someone who has to check myself and sometimes - if I'm feeling really low - I make a checklist of good and bad things in my life to see if it's my mental state or if we really have a problem." Kristen credits her husband, Dax Shepard, with encouraging her to speak about her own mental health battle.