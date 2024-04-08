Victoria Beckham showcases impressive biceps as she works out with husband David

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham channelled her inner Sporty Spice on Monday as she completed a couples workout with her husband David Beckham.

In photos shared to VB's Instagram Stories, the power couple could be seen using an array of gym equipment including dumbbells and a lat pulldown machine.

© Instagram The mother-of-four showcased her impressive biceps

In one snapshot, former England captain David, 48, could be seen lifting two heavy dumbbells in a pair of coral hued shorts. "Early workout with my husband!!" Victoria noted in her caption.

© Instagram Victoria and her husband David completed a couples workout

Meanwhile, in a second photograph, mum-of-four Victoria, 49, is pictured sitting on the floor using a lateral machine with her impressively toned biceps on full display. For the sporty occasion, the fashion mogul, who boasts her own eponymous label, donned a sleek black gym set featuring a pair of high-waisted leggings and a scooped sports bra.

She wore her glossy brunette locks in a sleek ponytail and accessorised with some delicate drop earrings. Alongside the candid snap, she wrote: "It was a tough one today @davidbeckham. But I do need to work on my facial expressions," followed by a series of laughing face emojis.

In her social media posts, Victoria also tagged her performance coach and fitness consultant, Bobby Rich. During an interview with The Sun in August 2022, the personal trainer – who also works with David – gave fans an insight into her fitness routine, explaining that Victoria works out five days a week.

© Instagram Victoria works out regularly

"Victoria's training is a priority to her and her dedication is nothing short of impressive," he said. "She is with me in the gym five days a week – and even if she's travelling there are no excuses, and we move to online sessions. Either way, she's putting the work in. My methodology and application towards Victoria's training is based on my own conditioning programming I used when competing."

He continued: "The biggest difference in Victoria's training is the introduction of strength training and functional movements, such as overhead squats, cleans and snatches."

© Instagram VB's home gym is so lavish

Whilst Victoria appears to be making some impressive progress in the gym, back in February, the former Spice Girl sustained a nasty foot injury just days ahead of her show at Paris Fashion Week. In an update, David uploaded an image of the fashion designer's foot in a medical boot.

Alongside the snapshot, the former footballer noted: "Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break... [sad face]."

© Getty Images Victoria sported a black medical boot during Fashion Week

In a separate post meanwhile, VB told her fans: "Happy Valentine's Day to me... fell over in the gym!!!"

In spite of her injury, Victoria took the fashion world by storm at her dazzling show, sporting chic black crutches which perfectly blended in with her fashion-forward outfit.