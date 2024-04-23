Lauren Sanchez shares childhood photo as she opens up about difficult diagnosis: 'I was scared'

Lauren Sanchez is gearing up to release her first ever children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, a nod to her relationship with fiancée Jeff Bezos plus her struggles with dyslexia.

The 54-year-old entrepreneur and journalist took to social media with a childhood throwback of herself sporting a thick black 'do with bangs and an adorable smile, book in hand.

She reflected in the post's caption on how she found the strength to release a children's book while struggling with dyslexia as a child unaware of the ailment and undiagnosed.

"When I see this photo I just want to give this younger version of me a hug and say it's going to be ok," Lauren penned. "Growing up I didn't know I had dyslexia."

"It made reading so difficult which made me feel really behind the other kids. To be blunt, I was scared," she wrote, adding that when a community college professor encouraged her to get tested and helped her develop alternative methods of learning, her life truly changed.

"Later, my community college professor changed the trajectory of my life by getting me tested for dyslexia. Nothing was the same after that – I learned how to learn – and I'm forever grateful."

© Instagram Lauren shared a childhood throwback as she reflected on her journey with dyslexia

The former The View host continued: "Today is #WorldBookDay and I'm so happy I get to celebrate my love of reading AND writing. Don't get me wrong, my spelling is so bad even spell check doesn’t know what I’m trying to write sometimes."

"BUT, if the little girl in this picture knew she'd be writing a children's book, she would never have believed it. I hope The Fly Who Flew To Space will inspire kids to chase their dreams, no matter how impossible they may seem."

© Instagram "Growing up I didn't know I had dyslexia. It made reading so difficult which made me feel really behind the other kids."

Her fans and followers praised her for sharing a much-needed message, with many also including their own stories of dealing with dyslexia or having kids with dyslexia.

Her close friend Jewel, who also has the learning disorder, commented in return: "Love this pic of you! Dyslexia made me feel so dumb for so long! 'learning how to learn' well said! So proud of you and this book!"

Last year, at This Is About Humanity's 5th Soirée, where she was honored for her work, Lauren spoke candidly during her speech about when her journalism professor in college helped her get diagnosed.

"Someone out there looked at me and believed in me. My journalism teacher," she said. "She noticed I was struggling in school, getting in trouble, and that I didn't sign up to write for the school paper."

© Getty Images The Amazon founder's fiancée credited her college professor for inspiring her to learn differently

"So she questioned my reluctance. She's like, 'Hey, why aren't you signing up for this?' And I go, 'I don't know why I'm even in school. I can't write.' And she said, 'Let's see about that.'" After being assured that she wasn't "dumb," she found out she had dyslexia, which opened several doors as her GPA rose from a 2.0 to a 3.8.

