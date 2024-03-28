David Beckham showcases how he maintains his incredible physique with intense shirtless workout

David Beckham has given fans an inside look into his fitness regimen with a light-hearted new social media post.

At 48, David continues to prioritize his physical health, sharing snippets of his rigorous workout routines.

In a recent Instagram Reel, he playfully teased his performance coach, Bob, captioning, "‘Knee’s up to your chest,’ shut up Bob @mrbobbyrich hairs a mess that’s more important right now.”

The video showcased David, shirtless and focused, powering through a set of pull-ups dressed in eye-catching orange shorts, black socks, and vibrant orange tennis shoes, embodying the dedication that has kept him in peak condition throughout the years.

David and his wife, Victoria Beckham, often share glimpses of their joint workout sessions, drawing fans into their world of fitness and camaraderie.

However, Victoria, a renowned fashion designer and former pop star, has recently been navigating a temporary setback due to a gym-related foot injury she sustained in February.

© Instagram David Beckham enjoying their plunge pool

Despite the challenge, the couple's enduring support for each other shines through, with Victoria revealing on social media how David has been an indispensable support system during her recovery.

She humorously shared her appreciation for a knee scooter he bought her, complete with a basket, a cup holder, and a bell—enhancements that David assembled himself, adding a touch of care to practicality.

© Instagram David tackled the difficult workout

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden, David opened up about his relationship with Victoria, reflecting on the initial attraction and the deeper connection that formed as he got to know her strength and character.

"I didn't know what she was like as a person. I just actually fancied her like most people did at that time," David recounted, admiring the strong woman Victoria is.

Their love story, which began in the late '90s, led to marriage in 1999 and has since flourished, welcoming four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, into their lives.

David's wife recently had a fall

David fondly recalled the moment he knew Victoria was the one, linked to the Spice Girls' Say You'll Be There music video. Watching the video with his friend, Gary Neville, he was struck by Victoria in the iconic short black dress, confidently declaring his intention to marry her. This moment of nostalgia and certainty has stayed with David, marking the beginning of their journey together.

Adding to the excitement, the Spice Girls, with whom Victoria soared to fame, might be hinting at a reunion tour, as suggested by group member Mel B's playful exit from the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna show after teasing the possibility.

© Instagram Victoria captured the cheeky photo

As the Wannabe hitmakers celebrated their 30th anniversary in March, fans and the Beckhams alike may soon relive the magic of the Spice Girls' heyday.

