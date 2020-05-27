﻿
Game, set and match! 10 photos of the royals playing tennis

Danielle Stacey
kate-tennis-essex
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

The royals are renowned tennis fans and while most have been spotted cheering in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, quite a few of the Queen's family members like to practise their serve. The Duchess of Cambridge became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016, taking over from Her Majesty, who had held the role for 64 years. 

Kate has also reportedly been taking tennis lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham and her country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, even has its own tennis courts. It's not just the Duchess of Cambridge who likes to hit the court, take a look at more amazing photos of the royals playing tennis…

william-tennis
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

The Duke of Cambridge had his game face on as he played tennis at the Coventry War Memorial Park in 2014.

diana-tennis
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

The late Diana, Princess of Wales, was a keen tennis enthusiast and had lessons at the Harbour Club in Chelsea. She even played doubles at the Vanderbilt Racquet Club with German tennis player Steffi Graf in June 1988.

prince-harry-tennis
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

The Duke of Sussex, who was a keen sportsman at school, played in a game of tennis at the Youth Sports Festival during his visit to Antigua in 2016.

king-george-tennis
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

The Queen's father, King George VI, actually competed at Wimbledon in 1926 before he became monarch. He played in the men's doubles tournament, just months after Princess Elizabeth had been born.

prince-edward-tennis
Photo: © Rex
6/10

The Queen's youngest child, the Earl of Wessex, seems to have taken after his grandfather with his love of the sport. Prince Edward, who is patron of the Tennis & Rackets Association, is seen showing off his skills during a visit to France in 2018.

sarah-ferguson-tennis
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Sarah, Duchess of York was often pictured at Wimbledon with her sister-in-law Diana and in 2000, she took part in a celebrity tennis match.

queen-maxima-tennis
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands practised a serve during the King's Games youth sports day in 2017.

kate-middleton-tennis-lta
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Kate is also patron of the Lawn Tennis Association and joined children as they took part in a tennis skills workshop in 2017. 

queen-tennis
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

And while Her Majesty might not actually be playing a game of tennis in this photo, the Queen looked delighted with the signed racket from the British Davis Cup team.

