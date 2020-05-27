The royals are renowned tennis fans and while most have been spotted cheering in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, quite a few of the Queen's family members like to practise their serve. The Duchess of Cambridge became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016, taking over from Her Majesty, who had held the role for 64 years.
Kate has also reportedly been taking tennis lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham and her country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, even has its own tennis courts. It's not just the Duchess of Cambridge who likes to hit the court, take a look at more amazing photos of the royals playing tennis…