On your bike! 15 fun photos of the royals enjoying a cycle ride The royals are a sporty bunch

The royals have always had a love for cycling, with the Queen and her sister Margaret often pictured trundling around the Windsor estate as young Princesses.

In more recent years, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex are known to have taken on gruelling cycling challenges.

WATCH: Kate Middleton tries mountain biking and abseiling in Cumbria

And who can forget the adorable official portrait that Prince William and Kate released for their son Prince Louis' third birthday in 2021 that showed the youngster sitting on a red balance bike?

So quicker than you can say "on your bike," here are some of our favourite photos of royals enjoying a cycle ride...

Prince William

Royal watchers may be used to seeing the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry playing polo on horseback, but in 2002 when the future King was 20, he took part in a charity Jockeys v Eventers bicycle polo match at Tidworth Polo Club – and looked to be having a ball!

The Duchess of Cambridge

Before she became a Duchess, Kate would regularly cycle near her parents' home in Bucklebury. She's pictured wearing sportswear and sunglasses in 2008.

The Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward's wife Sophie completed the 450-mile Diamond Challenge as she cycled from Edinburgh to London in 2016. A jubilant Sophie was greeted by her husband and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn when she arrived at Buckingham Palace.

Princess Eugenie

And Sophie isn't the only royal to have taken on a challenge – Princess Eugenie took part in a 64-mile charity bike ride event in 2012.

Meghan Markle

Taken at around the time Meghan Markle was first thought to be dating Prince Harry, she and former Made in Chelsea star, Millie Mackintosh, hired vintage bikes to cycle around Soho Farmhouse.

Prince Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, Prince Louis, proved he was just like any other little boy, as the couple released a new photo of their beaming son sitting on a red balance bike, to mark his third birthday on 23 April 2021.

Mike Tindall and Mia Tindall

The Tindalls are no stranger to attending the horse trials in their local area, but we particularly loved this sighting of Mike Tindall cycling with his daughter Mia, then three years old, at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials in Stamford.

Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William

Prince Charles appears to be putting in all the work as he cycles around with a then-six-year-old Prince Harry on the back of his bike. The pair, along with Prince William, enjoyed a ride around the Queen's Sandringham estate in 1990.

Princess Diana and Prince William

Princess Diana looked so chic as she and Prince William cycled around the Scilly Isles during a family holiday in 1989.

Princess Margaret and the Queen

A young Margaret and Elizabeth cycle around their childhood home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, in 1942.

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge was in her absolute element as she tried mountain biking in Cumbria with a group of Air Cadets in September 2021. Sporty Kate also showed no fear as she tried abseiling.

Prince Charles

Environmentalist Prince Charles tried out an eco-bike at an event in 2011.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall was spotted cycling around the Badminton Horse Trials in 2016.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry enjoyed a bike ride around the incredible Sportcampus Zuiderpark to launch the Invictus Games in The Hague, The Netherlands in 2019.

Prince Edward

Just before Christmas in 1989, a 25-year-old Prince Edward was spotted cycling in the grounds of Sandringham.

