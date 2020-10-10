15 celebrities who have bravely opened up about mental health

It's World Mental Health Day, a chance to promote education, awareness and break down taboos surrounding issues like depression and anxiety.
Mental health problems will affect one in four people in the UK every year – yet there is still a stigma about opening up and seeking help when you're struggling. In recent years, however, several high profile celebrities have been candid about their personal battles, reminding us it's normal to not feel OK.
We take a look at some of the famous faces who have spoken out about their mental health struggles, including Chrissy Teigen, Prince Harry and Katy Perry.
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato has talked candidly about her eating disorder and self-harming, previously saying it was a way of "expressing my own shame, of myself, on my own body". She once said: "There were some times where my emotions were just so built up, I didn't know what to do. The only way that I could get instant gratification was through an immediate release on myself."
In a 2019 interview, the singer reflected on how she speaks to herself. "Now when I look in the mirror and I start to have a negative thought, I don't stop and say, 'No, you're beautiful, you're gorgeous, I love you, you're perfect the way you are.' Because I don't believe that,” she said, instead turning to an affirmation her therapist gave her: "You're healthy and I accept you."
