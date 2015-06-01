Top 15 tips to summer proof your make-up

With the summer holiday season just around corner, it's time to start thinking about how to summer proof your hair and beauty routines. Whether you're looking to protect your hair from sun damage or keep make-up lasting through the heat, we take a look at the top 15 tips to summer proof your beauty look.

Use leave-in conditioner like sun cream

Find a good leave-in conditioner and take it with you to the beach – find one with UV filters to protect your hair from sun damage. Every time you go for a swim, apply it to the ends of your hair to keep them hydrated.

Colour protect your hair

Use plenty of colour-protecting shampoo and conditioner to minimise colour fading in the summer sun. Try and wash your hair every other day and let your hair’s natural oils do their work.

Use a primer with SPF

When it comes to summer make-up, less is more so try using a primer with SPF as your base. As well as protecting you from sunburn it will make your foundation colour last longer.

Set make-up with a loose mineral powder

The mineral pigments will smooth out the skin and absorb oil. Pop it in your purse for any make-up emergency touch ups.

DIY salt spray for hair

Beach waves are one of the season's biggest trends, so embrace them with a DIY sea salt spray. Simply add a cup of hot water, two teaspoons of sea salt, a dash of coconut oil and a little leave-in conditioner to a spray bottle and shake it up. Apply the spray to towel dried hair then let the summer sun do the rest.

Use coconut oil as a protective hair mask

Coconut oil is leading the pack in the latest beauty crazes. The oil moisturises your hair from within, protecting it from both UV and heat styling damage.

Opt for tinted moisturiser

If you’re looking for light and sheer coverage, tinted moisturiser is a hand luggage essential. For those who tan easily, get a shade darker than your natural skin tone so your face matches your brown pins.

Use blotting paper to avoid a shiny forehead

Ladies with oily and combination skin may find their complexion suffers in the heat. To avoid shiny foreheads in your Instagram holiday snaps, take some blotting paper with you. Many are infused with tea tree oil so will also keep away any nasty breakouts.

Use liquid and gel liners

Eye pencils are wax-based so are prone to smearing in humid weather. Stick to liquid and gel liners for sweat-proof smoky eyes.

Don’t neglect trims

Before you go on holiday, give your hair some TLC. Trimming your split ends will remove any damaged ends.

Stick to lip stains

Gloopy lip-glosses are never ideal in hot weather so try using a long-wearing lip stain and coat with a lip balm containing high SPF.

Use a serum to set your hairstyle and pop it in your bag

Use a lightweight serum instead of hairspray to set your style then use it for touch ups throughout the day. It will tame fly-aways as well relaxing frizz in dry hair.

Try humidity-friendly hairstyles

Humidity can bring frizz out in full force so having a few hairstyles in your repertoire can come in handy. Style hair whilst it’s still wet into plaits, braids or even high bun and let it dry naturally.

Use waterproof mascara

An obvious choice for when you’re on holiday but try using waterproof mascara back home for when the temperatures rises. It can resist wear and tear without smudging.

Know your skin type

Whether you have dry, normal, oily or combination skin, make sure you know your skin type and use the right moisturiser for it. Keeping your skin well hydrated is essential in summer months. If you’re uncertain about your skin type, ask a beauty counter expert to evaluate your skin.

