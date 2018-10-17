Lisa Armstrong makes surprise appearance on It Takes Two following divorce from Ant McPartlin Lisa is one of the most in-demand TV makeup artists in the country

As Strictly Come Dancing's head of makeup, Lisa Armstrong knows more than a thing or two about creating show-stopping looks, and on Tuesday she was on hand to share her top tips with us all. Appearing on It Takes Two in a pre-recorded episode just hours after her divorce was finalised with ex-husband Ant McPartlin, Lisa starred alongside the show's hair supervisor Lisa Davey in a makeup masterclass segment. "We're here to show you how to recreate your favourite Strictly looks at home with ease," Lisa explained. Looking stylish in a loose-fitting shirt dress emblazoned with red love hearts, Lisa demonstrated a glam punk makeup look on a model.

Lisa Armstrong appeared on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two

Lisa's surprise appearance went down a treat with her fans, and many took to Twitter to praise her makeup skills. "@lisaAmakeup great to see you do a makeup masterclass on Strictly It Takes Two," one wrote, while another said: "How fabulous to see @lisaAmakeup on @bbcstrictly It Takes Two tonight! Yay!" A third added: ""lisaAmakeup, wow I love your makeup tips."

Lisa created a punk makeup look on a model

On Tuesday morning, Lisa and Ant ended their 11-year marriage in a court hearing at the Central Family Court, which lasted 30 seconds. The pair confirmed their split in January after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006. The TV presenter has since found love with his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, who was the former couple's PA. According to MailOnline, the grounds of divorce are based on "unreasonable conduct" by Ant, who is said to have committed adultery while he was still married.

It's been a year of many changes for Lisa. The talented makeup artist has been keeping herself busy since the beginning of the year and enjoyed a trip to LA over the summer, while most recently she's been enjoying getting back to work on the new series of Strictly. Lisa has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on the BBC One dance show for 11 years, and in 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community.

