Star makeup artist Lisa Armstrong has revealed that she's bagged a very exciting new beauty job – working as an ambassador for Avon! She looked happy as a clam in her most recent Instagram post, and how can we blame her – since she was surrounded with gorgeous new lipsticks from what's thought to be a new range she's collaborated on. She captioned her snap: "Fab day with one of my fave brands @Avon_UK talking all about perfect nude lipsticks. #ComingSoon #NudeIsMyStyle."

Lisa looked to be rocking one of the nudes from the range – a gorgeous creamy pink. Need. Plenty of her fans were just as excited, with one writing: "Can't wait as I absolutely love nude lipsticks. I try other shades but always go back to nude," and another adding, "Ooh great I would use Avon make up more if I knew you were involved." We have to agree.

The beauty expert is the long-time head makeup artist at Strictly Come Dancing, and until recently worked on Britain's Got Talent with loyal client Stephen Mulhern. It was revealed in December that Lisa wouldn't be returning to the talent show, thought to be a decision based on Ant McPartlin's return. Sadly, she confirmed that it hadn’t been her choice, after one follower tweeted: "I really hope it was your decision to move on to better projects," to which she replied: "Nope x."

No doubt her new venture with Avon will be just as fulfilling – and Lisa has a brand new TV show coming out, too. The makeover show, called The Updaters, is being produced by Jet TV and will most likely launch in 2019. In one clip shared on Twitter, Lisa is shown joking around with her client, and even giving dating advice. We can't wait to see what else this year has in store for you, Lisa!