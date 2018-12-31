Beauty Hack: How to do a glitter lip for your New Year’s Eve beauty look HELLO!'s beauty influencer Alex Light shows you how to create a showstopper of a look for NYE

New Year’s Eve calls for the perfect kissable lips - so how about trying something a little different this year with your lipstick? Yes, we’re talking glitter lips. Granted, it's not for everyone - and definitely not for wallflowers - but if you’re bored of matte red lipstick, or a nude gloss, this is the perfect way to see in the new year with a bang.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch how to create glittery lips using lip glue

Here's how to get the glitter lips:

1. Evenly apply a lip glue over your lips

2. Leave it a few seconds to dry

3. Pat on the glitter

4. Et voilà!

