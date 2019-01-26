Strictly's Karen Clifton reveals stunning new beauty transformation Did someone say brows on fleek?

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton is in the midst of the show's glittering UK tour – lashes, blowdries and all – but she still made time for another beauty transformation during the tour's Leeds leg this week. Snapping a picture on her Instagram Story, she shared with her followers that she'd opted to have HD Brows treatment, captioned the gorgeous selfie: "Thank you @hdbrowsofficial… #eyebrowsonfleek." It looks like Karen went for a natural look in keeping with her usual shape, though a little softer than her usual more structured look.

Karen has new brows! See the change on her Instagram Story

Ahead of her appointment, the dancer had joked that her therapist would have a lots to do with the tweezers, posting a bearded selfie using one of Instagram's filters. "@hdbrowsofficial got a lot of work to do on me today," she wrote.

Karen has been embracing a very different look this year, after debuting a dramatic hair change in December. The star chopped off her shoulder-length, locks into a gorgeous edgy buzz cut, revealing it to her fans in a moving post that read: "Never be afraid to make changes because of what people will think of you or because they won’t like it. Being happy with who you want to be is what matters."

Explaining her decision to chop off her locks, she added: "Chopped a bit of my hair to feel refreshed and to continue fine tuning the person I am. Just happy. Just me." Fans and friends alike immediately rushed to post comments underneath the new look, with Strictly co-star Kate Silverton writing: "It's beautiful - as are your words xxx." Well, now she has beautiful new brows to match!