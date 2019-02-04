Zoella just showed off a huge hair transformation and you'll hardly recognise her A fringe makes the biggest difference…

Zoe Sugg (aka Zoella) has teased her new beauty collaboration, and in doing so has revealed a whole new beauty look. Sporting a fringe, the 28-year-old YouTuber looks completely different and we almost didn't recognise her. In the photo's caption, Joe Sugg's older sister revealed to her fans that her fringe is in face FAKE because she tried a 'faux fringe' for the very first time. She wrote: "Can't wait to be able to share the collaboration I've been working on soon! The shoot was 70s themed and I was ALL OVER IT! @Samantha.Cusick was the hair stylist (obviously) and we did one look with a faux fringe."



She continued: "The last time I had a fringe I think I was 6 or 7 years old, I like how blue it seems to make my eyes but not sure I'd be able to style it out like Sam has!"

Her fans - and she's got a lot of them - were obsessed with her new (temporary) look. One compared her to Claudia Winkleman, another thought she looked like Zooey Deschanel, and another wrote: "Wow the contrast of your eyes and the fringe is amazing." The general consensus is that she should get a fring cut for real, with one fan advising her: "Zoe you should 100% get one cut in."

Zoe's hair stylist, Samantha, who also tends to the tresses of Zoe's best friends Tanya Burr and Poppy Deyes, once gave Zoe a tinsel makeover - adding pieces of tinsel through her hair to give it a fancy new look for the festive period.

Back in December Zoe decided to go darker and shorter with her hair. She captioned a selfie: "I wanted to post some posy selfies of my new hair because I was feelin' it and when @samantha.cusick and @adamcookhair do my hair it's the best it ever looks! Thanks guys! Went darker and shorter and added some tisel bits for Xmas because why the heck not."