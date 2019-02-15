Lisa Armstrong goes ultra-glam for Valentine's Day night out Looking gorgeous!

Makeup artist Lisa Armstrong certainly made use of her skills on Thursday evening, glamming herself up for a night out on Valentine's Day. The TV beauty guru posted a gorgeous selfie on her Instagram page, showing off a bold red lip and some fluttery false lashes. "#outout…" she captioned it, suggesting she was off to meet her pals for some V-day dancing. Fun! Lisa had slicked her cool brunette hair into a quiff style and accessorised with some hoop earrings – and looked to be wearing a pretty lace top.

Lisa looked glam and gorgeous for her Valentine's Day night out

As ever, Lisa's fans and friends flooded her post with compliments, with Strictly dancer Janette Manrara writing: "You look GORGEOUS!!" We agree. Janette and Lisa have become close through working together on the BBC dance show, and often post sweet messages to each other on social media. Another fan posted, "Looking lovely Lisa. Prefer your hair this colour and your eyes look stunning."

Lisa Armstrong's incredible act of kindness - details

Lisa's hair is ever-changing – she's been experimenting with lots of pastel colours over the past months, but looks as though she's left it to tone out into a muted purple shade for now. The MUA recently shared another selfie which showed off her new darker 'do. "Love the purple hair. Continue to carry yourself with pride," one fan commented, while another wrote: "Completely unrelated but in love with your hair colour, it's lush."

Loading the player...

There's plenty of exciting times ahead for Lisa, who is set to star in a new TV makeover show soon, and was also recently announced as a new ambassador for Avon makeup. She looked happy as a clam in her post to announce the new gig, and who can blame her - since she was surrounded with gorgeous new lipsticks from the new range she's collaborated on. We can't wait to try…

The secret behind Strictly's Janette Manrara's glossy hair