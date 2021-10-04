Strictly's Janette Manrara reveals the secrets behind her gorgeous glossy hair The It Takes Two presenter has enviable luscious locks

Strictly Come Dancing may have lost Janette Manrara as a professional dancer, but the star hasn't gone far, taking the lead as It Takes Two's presenter.

The ballroom dancing pro is one of the show's most-loved faces. She's got a huge fan base thanks to her cheerful personality and spellbinding dancing talent. We're also slightly crazy over Janette's gorgeous silky hair - how does the star get it looking so shiny?

Janette's brunette locks always look camera-ready, whether she's rocking Ariana Grande-style extensions or sporting her natural curls. Thankfully, the star, who is married to fellow Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec, previously shared her haircare secrets on her Instagram Stories.

The popular dancer showed off the hair products she used, and it turns out she uses hair care brand Living Proof - the same range that actress Jennifer Aniston once said were her favourite.

Even when not wearing extensions, Janette's hair is so glossy

"I really really like them … they are awesome," Janette told her followers. In a quick video she revealed the two products she used - the Dry Volume Blast Spray, which is all about bringing the volume to the hair, and the Living Proof No Frizz Leave-In Conditioner, which Janette added to the tips of her hair - this little wonder product smoothes hair so that the strands are polished and your hair is left feeling moisturised.

Living Proof's most famous spokesperson was the former Friends star Jennifer Aniston, who parted ways with the brand early in 2019. The actress was a part-owner of Living Proof and often raved about the products in interviews - and if anyone knows good hair, it's Jennifer Aniston!

The Strictly dancer is a big fan of beauty and often documents her favourite products on Instagram. Whether it's her go-to highlighter (Iconic London) to the glitter she used while on tour - the MAC Reflex Gold. Her favourite concealer is the Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear - "it's amazing, lasts all day," she said.

