Strictly Come Dancing star Faye Tozer shows off glamorous makeover What a stunning photo!

Strictly Come Dancing star Faye Tozer looked incredible throughout the BBC One dance show, and over the weekend she shared a close-up photo of her stunning makeover from the series. In the picture, Faye had bold eye makeup with thick black eyeliner and false eyelashes, defined eyebrows and a matte plum lipstick. A sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks completed the look, and her hair was styled in lose waves. Admitting that she didn’t look like that now back at home after the show, Faye also compared herself to Strictly pro Luba Mushtuk, prompting her fans to comment on her look.

Faye Tozer with her Strictly makeover

Faye wrote: "I do not look like this right now! I do think I look like a bit like my birthday twin @lubamushtuk tho?? 🥰 Missing the Strictly fam and Strictly glam!! I have had the perfect weekend at home with the family! No sequins but lots of good food, laughs and cuddles! Happy Sunday everyone. X" One fan replied to the post writing: "Looking beautiful as ever Faye," while another said: "Looking gorge as ever loved being part of your Strictly journey." A third added: "Wow, absolutely beautiful."

MORE: All the times royals gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their lives

The singer was partnered with Giovanni Pernice during Strictly

READ: Strictly's AJ Pritchard opens up about sexuality in new interview

The mum-of-one is very much enjoying being back at home with her husband Mick Smith and son Benjamin following the Strictly tour. Benjamin was one of Faye's biggest cheerleaders during her time on Strictly, and went to watch his mum perform each week, along with his dad Mick Smith. Towards the end of the show, Faye publically paid tribute to her family for their support, and thanked Mick for being right behind her throughout her Strictly journey. Posting a photograph of them together at the Strictly set, Faye wrote: "Thank you @mick_smith_ for being there to support us every weekend without fail! And thank you for bringing our B down to see me this weekend!! You are the VIP tent legend!" Faye later added: "Thank you to Mr Smith for travelling to Elstree to support us every weekend without fail! And bringing our gorgeous B for some much needed cuddles!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.