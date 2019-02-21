Strictly star Ashley Roberts showed off a glam new look at the Brit Awards Revealed: Every single product used...

The UK must feel like home for Strictly runner up Ashley Roberts. Having starred on the hit BBC dance show, the former Pussycat Doll has been showing up on many red carpets here in London. On Wednesday evening, the 37-year-old attended the 2019 Brit Awards - sans new boyfriend, Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice - and she gave us major makeup inspiration. We don't know about you but mastering the smokey eye is no mean feat, but Ashley has smashed it.

SEE: All the red carpet pics from the BRITs

Her makeup was applied by the ever-talented Liz Martins, and opted for "a sexy smokey chocolate eye" using shades from Pat McGrath's Subliminal eyeshadow palette all over the eyelid and smoked out. For the lashes, the makeup artist - who is pals with Kate Moss - opted for 'Wispie' false lashes by Ardell (they cost a mere £4.49!), and lined the eyes using MAC's Coffee Eye Pencil under the eye and along the waterline. She completed Ashley's come hither eyes with her "favourite" mascara "to bind Ashley's natural lashes to the wispies" - the Marc Jacobs Major Volume Mascara in Noir.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Major Volume Mascara, £22, available at Harvey Nichols

For Ashley's brows, Liz used MAC's Brow Sculpt pencil in Lingering and the vegan-friendly brand Soap Brows to set Ashley's brows in place.

RELATED: Fans react to the inspiring Brits moment when Jess Glynne removed all of her makeup live on air

There's no denying that it wasn't all about Ashley's vampy eye makeup, her skin looked photo-ready, too! "For Ashley's skin, I prepped it using Rodial's Rose Gold Moisturiser, then used Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter to lift the skin and give it that lit from within feel - I like to do this under base so it's not too blingy. I then used MAC's Face & Body Foundation and a little Bobbi Brown BBU Palette Concealer which was then set using Beauty Pie Super Translucent Loose Setting Powder in Banane, pressing it into the skin using a Beautyblender so that it would last the night!"

Hollywood Flawless Filter, £30, Charlotte Tilbury

She continued: "I sculpted and highlighted the cheekbones using the Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow and a pop of rosy blush using my favourite liquid blush Glow-Plexion by Studio 10."

For Ashley's glossy pout, "Lips were lined and filled in for lasting power using the legendary MAC Spice Liner and Charlotte Tilbury's Lipstick in Pillow Talk for a pretty blush, nude hue."

Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, £24, Charlotte Tilbury

Ashley was reunited with some of her fellow Strictly 2018 castmates at the Brits - Gemma Atkinson (who showed off her baby bump on the red carpet with boyfriend Gorka Marquez) and Vick Hope.