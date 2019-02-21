Gorka Marquez playfully mocks pregnant Gemma Atkinson on the BRITs red carpet These pair!

Cheeky Gorka Marquez wasn't afraid to poke fun at his pregnant girlfriend Gemma Atkinson at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday night! While Gemma was showing off her gorgeous bump in her chic black dress, he couldn't resist mimicking her stance – but she didn't seem to mind, responding by giggling at him. The couple looked happy as ever as they appeared for the first time at a red carpet event since announcing their baby news. Gorka also shared videos on his Instagram Stories, which showed the pair getting ready to go to the awards – with the Strictly dancer gushing over how beautiful Gemma looked. Agreed!

Gorka joked around on the red carpet! Image: Getty

Earlier this month, Gemma gave fans a first glimpse of her pregnancy belly in an adorable photograph on Instagram. The star posted a picture of her pet dog closely guarding her tummy, and captioned it: "Guarding his new pack member... Dogs are just wonderful."

VIDEO: Beyonce and Jay Z's surprising tribute to Meghan Markle at the Brit Awards

Loading the player...

She has since opened up about her growing bump and changing body, saying she had a "big belly". Gemma explained: "Loads of you have been asking about my fitness and stuff. What we've been focusing on mainly is my posterior chain, so basically the back of my body… my traps, my delts, my glutes, my hamstrings. Because I've got quite a big belly, it's kind of pulling me forward and my posture's not really how it should be… I'm just basically trying to strengthen the back of my body just to give me a bit more support."

Gemma stunned in her black midi dress

When Gemma first announced her pregnancy in January, Gorka shared his own emotional post, writing: "@glouiseatkinson Thank you for the greatest gift in life. Myself and Gem are beyond thrilled to be welcoming our new family member later this year! Baby Marquez. Norm and Ollie can’t wait to start their big brother duties."

The BRIT Awards 2019: The red carpet looks everyone's talking about