Remember EastEnders' Heather Trott? Actress looks unrecognisable now

EastEnders fans were left devastated when Heather Trott was brutally murdered by Ben Mitchell in 2012, but seven years on and actress Cheryl Fergison is almost unrecognisable. The mum-of-one was used to wearing minimal makeup and casual clothes for her portrayal of Heather, but in recent years the star has grown out her short bob and now sports gorgeous long hair, which is styled in pretty waves. Cheryl also looks lovely in a number of selfies posted on her Instagram account, and enjoys experimenting with bold lipstick shades. Since her soap days, Cheryl has had various roles, most recently starring in Menopause the Musical.

Cheryl has also appeared in Maggie May the Musical in Liverpool, and has featured in Celebrity Come Dine With Me, Big School and Celebrity Big Brother. The actress also reprised her role as Heather on Christmas Eve in 2016 in the form of a recorded voice-over. In the recording, Heather – who was reknown for her love of George Michael – gushed about how Christmas wasn’t Christmas "without a bit of George Michael." Although she no longer works in the soap, Cheryl regularly keeps in touch with her former co-stars, including Linda Henry, who played her best friend Shirley Carter.

Cheryl still keeps in touch with her co-stars, including Linda Henry

While Heather unfortunately won't be returning to Albert Square, her murderer Ben Mitchell is set to return in the near future. In January, BBC bosses revealed that actor Max Bowden will take over Harry Reid to play the sixth version of Phil Mitchell's son in the popular soap. Max, who is best known for playing Justin Fitzgerald in Waterloo Road, spoke about being cast in the part, saying: "I'm so excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders and taking on the role of Ben Mitchell. I've always been a fan of the show so to be joining one of the most iconic families in soap is beyond exciting. I can't wait to get started and see what's in store for Ben."

Speaking about the casting choice, senior executive producer Kate Oates added: "A character like Ben, with his rich history, 'complicated' family and complex psychology, is pure gold. With Max in the role, we will be exploring the aspects of Ben's character that have been allowed to develop during his time away from the Square: unfettered by old loyalties, and out of the long shadow of his father, Phil." The new Ben will be returning to Albert Square with Lola and their daughter, Lexi.

