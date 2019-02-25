GMB's Ben Shephard shares rare family photo of wife Annie and sons Ben soaked up the sun in Dubai during the half term break

Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard has had the time of his life relaxing in Dubai during a family holiday with his wife Annie and their two sons over the half term holidays. And while the TV presenter likes to keep his private life away out of the spotlight, he couldn’t resist sharing a candid photo of his wife and children during a walk around their hotel resort. In the photo, Annie looked stylish dressed in a pair of white dungarees as she wrapped her hands around each son, although Ben had his own opinion of her chosen outfit. He wrote in the caption: "Love this pic of @mrsannieshephard and the boys - Always think it’s good to go away and be ready for a bit of painting and decorating, in your #dunlopgreenflash - @mrsannieshephard proving yet again you can never pack too much gear! #beprepared #fashion#dungarees."

Ben Shephard shared a rare photo of his wife and sons during their holiday

The family stayed in luxury hotel Jumeirah during their time in Dubai, and the dad-of-two revealed in another post that it had taken him back to his early TV career, as he had first visited the resort 20 years ago with GMTV. The hotel is situated on the beach and boasts impressive facilities, including a water park, golf course, swimming pool, spa and fitness centre.

Ben and his wife Annie have been married for 15 years

While he leads a happy family life, Ben admitted that his early starts for GMB had an impact. When asked whether he is too tired for date nights, the TV star told The Mirror: "Even when I'm not working on a Saturday I'll often wake up running around shouting, 'I'm late!' Annie has to grab me and shake me saying, 'It's the weekend!'" Ben has also revealed that his wife also banned him from taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. "My wife didn’t want me to have an affair," he said on GMB before joking: "That's the only reason why I wanted to do it!"

