EastEnders' Hayley Slater actress looks unrecognisable from character in real life Hayley Slater is played by actress Katie Jarvis

EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis looks worlds apart from her troubled character Hayley Slater in real life. While Hayley is seen on screen with minimal makeup and untamed hair, Katie is a regular at film premieres. The talented actress, 28, has appeared in films including 2009's Fish Tank, playing Mia, and has turned heads on the red carpet. In one photo taken at Fish Tank's premiere, Katie looks gorgeous with a smoky eye makeup look, and dressed in a black gown. For her role as Mia, Katie won a number of awards, including the British Independent Film Award for Most Promising Newcomer. Katie's other film credentials include 2015's Ginger.

Hayley Slater actress Katie Jarvis looks worlds away from her troubled character

Katie joined EastEnders in February 2018, as part of the famous Slater family. Her character Hayley is Jean Slater's niece and Stacey's first cousin, and is the second cousin of Kat Moon. Since her arrival, Hayley has caused havoc with her baby secret. It was revealed last year that she was pregnant, and later that Alfie Moon was the father – after a drunken one night stand. Hayley had been struggling throughout her pregnancy and turned to alcohol, and is now finding it hard to bond with her daughter, Cherry. The young mum was devastated when Kat found out the truth about Cherrie's father over Christmas, and later pushed Alfie down the stairs after he had a showdown with Kat. Hayley was left further distraught when Alfie later kidnapped Cherry, before he was persuaded to return the baby home to her mum.

Hayley has been struggling in recent months

Most recently, Hayley sparked further concern for her family when she was found collapsed in the bathroom while giving Cherry a bath. The Slaters knocked the door down after Hayley failed to respond to their calls, and were shocked to see her unconscious. While Cherry was unharmed thanks to Hayley not turning the taps on, Hayley's future is less uncertain, with the soap teasing further trouble ahead for her.

