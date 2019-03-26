The Derry Girls cast in real life: See what they look like out of character Do you think they look different?

We have been absolutely loving season two of Derry Girls, and, if you're anything like the rest of the nation, you probably have been too. Each week we can't wait to see the mischief the likes of Erin Quinn, Orla McCool and Clare Devlin get up to but it got us wondering, how different are the girls (and boys) who play these colourful characters like in real life. Where are they from? What age are they? What do they look like in real life? It's time to find out…

Erin Quinn played by Saoirse-Monica Jackson

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays the main character, Erin Quinn was born in Londonderry in November 1993, making her 25-years-old. Her parents owned a small hotel and she grew up in Ireland between Derry and Donegal. Derry Girls has proved her biggest role yet but prior to filming the hit series, she did also had a role in the Sky One Series, The Five in 2016.

Clare Devlin played by Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan is originally from Galway in the west of Ireland and is 32-years-old (yes, we want to know her skincare secret ASAP!). She trained at both The Oxford School of Drama and Birmingham School of Acting and, aside from Derry Girls, has started in the likes of Harlots and Doctors.

Orla McCool played by Louisa Harland

Little is known about Louisa Harland, who hails from Dublin, but it's been reported that she is 25-years-old.

Michelle Mallon played by Jamie-Lee O’Donnell

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, who plays the all-out troublemaker Michelle Mallon, is alsoa Derry native and is 31. She has had a few roles aside from Derry Girls and in 2018, she had a role in the BBC one-off, Doing Money.

James Maguire played by Dylan Llewellyn

26-year-old Dylan Llewellyn who plays “the wee English fella”, is actually from England. He was born in Surrey and has had roles in the likes of Hollyoaks.

Sister Michael played by Siobhan McSweeney

Originally from Cork, Siobhan McSweeney has acted in theatre, TV and film over the years. Many might recognise her from her role in The Fall and Alice in Wonderland: Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Jenny Joyce played by Leah O’Rourke

30-year-old, Leah (pictured with her mum) from County Down, is known as the goody-goody, Jenny Joyce in the series, but over the course of her career, she's played a variety of roles. She also starred in The Fall and a number of short films.