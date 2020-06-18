Amanda Holden has let her fans in on a little secret. The 49-year-old has openly shared her top beauty tip, and revealed the makeup product behind her ever-youthful glow. Rather than rely on expensive creams, the Heart FM star turns to a makeup staple to ensure her face looks fresh on a day-to-day basis. And it's something we can all replicate!

Amanda Holden has revealed the secret behind her youthful complexion

Speaking on her radio show on Thursday morning, Amanda told listeners: "Ladies, if you want to keep those youthful looks, blusher is the answer to all your worries!

"Whenever I don't want to wear makeup, or whenever I can't be bothered, I just whack on way too much blusher. Then I instantly look alive and well. I swear by it, and I could never have a makeup bag without blusher."

The mum-of-two continued: "Girls if you don't already own some blush then before you enter the world again, get your hands on some. We're all so used to not wearing makeup now, and it's going to be very hard to go back to the effort of a full face of makeup. Get yourself some blush and throw on a slick of mascara and you're sorted. No need for all the other slap!"

The 49-year-old star is in incredible shape

There's no denying that Amanda is in great shape. She previously revealed that she never diets, instead choosing a more sustainable approach to food. "You have to enjoy life," she said in an interview with the Daily Mail. "I had a friend once who didn't make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was that she spent her life on a diet. I think a little bit of everything is fine. Life's too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free. I don't believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine."