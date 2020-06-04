Coronation Street's Helen Flanagan reveals her low-key makeup beauty essentials The Corrie actress showed us all the products you’ll need for a great look you can do in under 15 minutes

She’s not a makeup artist, But Helen Flanagan really knows what suits her. The former Coronation Street star has perfected the art of doing natural-looking everyday makeup – and the best thing is that if you want to copy her, it’s a look you can do in under 15 minutes. As a busy mum-of-two who’s focused on with childcare at the moment while she’s in lockdown with her football player fiancé Scott Sinclair and their two girls Delilah and Matilda, it’s no wonder she’s an expert in quick and easy fab makeup routines.

The 29-year-old took advantage of a quiet moment – while her daughters were down for a nap – to run through a quick tutorial with her followers. Keeping it totally real, the actress revealed at the start of the video that she is having problems with hormone-related acne at the moment. She also explained that half of her perfectly manicured nails were missing – as she can’t do up Delilah’s buttons with long talons – how relatable!

Watch: Helen Flanagan’s everyday natural makeup tutorial

The products in Helen's makeup bag include best-sellers from Kiehls, Benefit and Charlotte Tilsbury - though she fully admits she's been having a lot of bare-faced days lately due to lockdown meaning she doesn't have anywhere to go. We feel you Helen!

Ultra Facial Cream, £26.00, Kiehls

Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, £60, Charlotte Tilbury

Roller Lash mascara, £22.50, Benefit

Nars Sheer Glow Foundation Fiji, £33.50, Lookfantastic

Iconic London Prep-Set-Glow, £22, Amazon

Delilah eyebrow gel, £18, Fortnum and Mason

Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £49, Charlotte Tilbury

Mac Lip Pencil Soar, £15, Lookfantastic

Hot Lips Secret Sarma, £25, Charlotte Tilbury

