Victoria Beckham shares her nail care secret – and it's super simple

Victoria Beckham always looks flawless – stunning makeup, beautifully styled hair and of course, the perfect manicure. Now the mum-of-four has shared some of her nail care tips with her fans on her Instagram Stories page, revealing that maintaining great nails is all down to one important factor: paying attention to your cuticles. The fashion designer gave her followers an insight into her nail routine, filming herself as she visited top Los Angeles manicurist Tom Bachik. Tom is responsible for some of Hollywood's most famous nails, working with the likes of Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Heidi Klum so her clearly knows his stuff.

On Victoria's Instagram Stories we see the former singer's nails being prepared for colour. She writes: "Always key to really pay attention to the cuticles." Tom adds: "So what I'd like to do is keep the nails short and strong, really focus on a clean shape and making perfect meticulous cuticles."

In the next clip, Victoria shows off her pretty baby pink nail hue – a gorgeous fresh shade for spring. The star says: "So we've gone for a pale pink colour which feels like a fresher take on a neutral, which is something which is quite signature to me. It goes with everything and also I've had my nails cute really, really short as well."

"Tom is the best nail technician I have ever, ever, ever worked with," continued Victoria, "So I always take of advantage of getting the opportunity to see Tom and getting my nails cut down really short, all my cuticles really treated and have my nails looking their best."

Tom recently told Whowhatwear.co.uk about Spring 2019's nail colour trends, revealing: "The current trend for a chic, sophisticated nude nail colour is to either go a shade lighter or a shade darker than your actual skin tone, which gives a subtle yet intentional vibe to your manicure." We like it.

So for nails like VB this season, care for your cuticles and go for a short, clean shape and a pale pink colour.

