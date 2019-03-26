Scarlett Moffatt unveils surprising hair transformation - take a look here What do you think? We love it

Scarlett Moffatt has switched up her look once again by getting grey extensions – and fans love it! Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the I'm A Celebrity star shared a snap of her new look and told her followers that she was going "back to the dark side". She wrote: "I know they say blondes have more fun but I’m going back to the dark side and getting my silver ombré hair back today."

Her fans were quick to post lovely comments, with one saying: "Rocking the dark look really suits you." Another said: "Wow!!! Gorgeous!! Any colour suits you anyway!!! X." A third post read: "Went back to dark last week...always feel better and more confident xx." A fourth remarked: "I literally love this colour on you girl so much." One other follower added: "Coming from a colour technician...great choice."

The post comes shortly after Scarlett uploaded a cute childhood throwback from her dancing days. The Instagram snap saw the former Gogglebox star look completely unrecognisable, dressed in a sparkling yellow "Beauty and the Beast" inspired ballroom number. "14-year throwback to my ballroom dancing days," the TV star wrote in the caption. "Ahhh how I miss Strictly!! Also imagine going into school with this much fake tan on in 2004. I based this dress on my true heroine Belle." Fans rushed to tell Scarlett that she would make an amazing contender in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

