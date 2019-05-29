Carol Vorderman glams up for Lorraine in £34 black & white polka dot dress The former Countdown host is lighting up the screens right now...

Carol Vorderman looked incredible on Wednesday's Lorraine show wearing a fabulous white, one shoulder dress which was printed with black polka dots. The stunning number is the kind of frock you could wear to a party and it was a great fit on the former Countdown star - particularly as she added a bold black belt (which accentuated her waist) and chic high heels. The TV star will be on our screens all week, covering for Lorraine Kelly whilst she is on her half term-break. We've tracked down the 58-year-old's frock and it costs just £34 from online store IV Rose. Result!

Carol is spot on in her jumpsuit

On Tuesday, the stylish star wowed onlookers with a pair of very sleek leather trousers. The mathematician arrived at the ITV studios in the trews, which came from Refyge Denim. The £70 pair are a past season buy, but similar can be found on the online site, which is based in the US. The ITV favourite paired them with a black crew neck jumper which had black and red stripes. Gorgeous!

£34, IV Rose

Speaking about how her style has evolved, the mother-of-two told Woman & Home: "When I was on Countdown, I was seen as the “nerdy” one. Now the pigeonhole has changed, and I sometimes get slated, particularly for what I wear. I can’t help thinking, if I can cause that much fuss at my age for wearing a dress, well, fabulous!"

The brunette beauty also added that she never weights herself at all. "I haven’t weighed myself for 12 years, but I know from my clothes I’ve gone up a dress size. It’s so easy to do – and I don’t regret it because I’ve been having a great time! But I do know it's time to take myself in hand now."

