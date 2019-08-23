Rochelle Humes does her own makeup on This Morning and we are impressed A new career for Rochelle?

Rochelle Humes is such a stunner. The ITV favourite is currently on our screens, filling in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning and we have loved seeing what she wears on the days she's on. We also have serious skin envy; the 30-year-old always appears flawless. But on Friday's show, she dropped a bombshell - she does her own makeup ahead of the show. We couldn't believe it! The moment was revealed when makeup artist Bryony Blake delivered the news live on air. "Rochelle does her own makeup, don't you Rochelle?" and the wife of Marvin Humes confirmed she did indeed. Most ITV presenters have a professional at hand to make sure they look camera-ready, so it's so refreshing to hear the mother-of-two forgoes that.

What are the products that make Rochelle look so fresh? The former Saturdays singer told The Sun she has a fair few faves that get her looking flawless under those hot studio lights.

Prepping the skin is key, so she starts with Burt's Bees Baby Bee Multipurpose Ointment. "It's so mild that I can use it on the kids – and on myself as a highlighter or lip balm." She then pops on a dab of the Elemis Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment which gives a hit of hydration and she also reaches for a skincare classic - Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream.

The Essex-born beauty then takes a leaf out of the Duchess of Sussex's book and uses the Laura Mercier Radiance Foundation Primer to create a flawless base for her foundation. Afterwards, she applies a very high end product. “The Tom Ford foundation I use is so so amazing! It is really dewy, it’s a stick, so you rub it on and then buff it in."

Rochelle uses Benefit's 24-hour Brow Setter Gel to keep her brows in check, and is a fan of Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara to give her that wide-eyed look. To finish the look, she loves Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow. "It's the most perfect nude lip gloss ever, which looks good on all skin tones," she revealed.

