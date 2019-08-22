Dame Joan Collins helps launch Charlotte Tilbury's newest, sellout foundation So that's the secret to her great skin...

Age-defying Dame Joan Collins may be 86, but that doesn't stop her from being used in big branded campaigns for some very famous brands. Last year, we saw the Dynasty actress work it as the face of Kurt Geiger, and now Charlotte Tilbury has come knocking! The makeup mogul used the stunning star as one of the faces for her new product the Airbrush Flawless Foundation. This is the third foundation in Charlotte's range and joins the much-loved Magic Foundation and Light Wonder. It comes in a whopping 44 shades and contains a number of active skincare ingredients to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and keep skin hydrated, so no wonder Joan is a fan. Like many of Charlotte's products, the hype around it reached fever pitch ahead of its 22 August release date; over 17,000 people joined the waist list to get their hands on it first. Plus, we've tried the formula and love how it's transfer resistant and humidity proof.

Joan looked stunning in a line up for Charlotte's newest foundation

Joan told Saga that makeup has always been a great love. "My love of make-up started at a very young age when I would watch my mother and many aunts, who were all very glamorous, apply their make-up. I always wanted to try it myself. The first piece of makeup I owned was mascara."

Airbrush Flawless Foundation, £34, Charlotte Tilbury

It's been a busy week for famous redhead Charlotte. On Tuesday, the makeup artist - who has worked with everyone from the Duchess of Sussex to Amal Clooney - won a legal battle against supermarket Aldi for selling £6.99 dupes of her famous Filmstar Bronze & Glow palette, which retails for £49.

The popular sculpting and highlighting product, which is one of her best-selling items, was one of the very first products Charlotte launched in her makeup line. Aldi dubbed their bargain version the 'Broadway Shape and Glow' palette, which was ruled to have "substantial" similarities to Charlotte's original version.

