Ashley Roberts shocks followers with her incredible drag transformation The former Strictly star looks unrecognisable!

Ashley Roberts is known for her glitz and glam, whether that's from her pop star years in The Pussycat Dolls or her sparkly dresses on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor, the 38-year-old sure knows how to rock an ultra-glam look. So it's no surprise that when the Heart Radio presenter posted a snap to her Instagram on Thursday of her incredible drag transformation, fans went wild for it. Ashley posted the throwback snap to her feed in celebration the newly confirmed season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, the presenter commented: @dragraceukbbc for the second series hunnis!! We been chatting all about it on @thisisheart Here’s a throwback for when I got my #drag makeover back in the states with some of Ru’s all stars! My name? Call me Namaste Jackson!"

MORE: Ashley Roberts' baby plans with Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice

While talking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast, Ashley explained the story behind the throwback snap, saying: "I've watched RuPaul's Drag Race since the beginning, every series, every episode since it started and I got to have a makeover, a Drag Queen makeover by some of RuPaul's all-stars - Ginger Minge and Alaska Detox." The former Strictly star revealed that she was even given her own a drag name: "I was… Namaste Jackson and I was fully embodied. I loved it, every piece of it."

In the snap, 'Namaste Jackson' aka Ashley, can be seen in full drag glam from head to toe. Her drag queen approved glam consisted of the ever famous lifted eyebrow trick (using PritStick to get the desired effect), a very dark smoky eye and, of course, her nose was contoured to perfection.

Namaste's hair was blown out in true drag fashion with plenty of hair spray to keep it in place and add a light bouncy curl at the ends - but the makeover didn't stop there. Dressed in a bright green and blue painted splattered maxi-dress with high-thigh splits either side and a matching floor-length cape, this queen was giving us major J-Lo in drag vibes and we are SO here for it.

One of the first people to show her approval of Ashley's drag transformation was RuPaul's Drag Race panellist Michelle Visage. Just four minutes after Ashely posted the image, the current Strictly contestant responded with the heart eyes emoji. Michelle, who is currently following in Ashley's footsteps on the Strictly dancefloor, will also be back for the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race on BBC3 and if Michelle's seal of approval on Ashley's transformation isn't enough to crown her a Queen we have no idea what is - Shante, you slay.

OTHER: What is Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Visage's net worth?