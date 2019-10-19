What is Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Visage's net worth? Get all the info on Michelle Visage's net worth

Michelle Visage has been seriously impressing the judges and audience alike with her amazing moves on Strictly Come Dancing, but how much do you know about the RuPaul's Drag Race judge when she's not tangoing with her partner, Giovanni Pernice? Find out everything you need to know about the 51-year-old's net worth here...

What is Michelle Visage famous for?

Thanks to her impressive career in music and television, it doesn't seem surprising that Michelle is worth a pretty penny! She began her career back in 1990 after being cast in a R&B trio, Seduction. You might have heard of their most popular song, Two to Make it Right. Ring a bell? After the group's split Michelle joined S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M. as the lead vocalist, and was a a guest singer for TKA. She also went into hosting, and covered the red carpet at the Grammys from 1998 to 2002, before turning her hand to new projects.

Michelle is on RuPaul's Drag Race

What is Michelle Visage's net worth?

According to celebworth.net, the talented star is thought to be worth over £700,000, and makes around £80,000 a year thanks to her role as a judge of the hugely popular talent show, RuPaul's Drag Race. We should also mention that she is also an author and a radio DJ. Where does she find the time?

While usually on US television, Michelle has graced our screens on Strictly as well as the first ever UK-version of RuPaul's Drag Race, and opened up about bringing it across the pond on Loose Women. She said: "I have been trying personally, me, trying to do this for five years - meeting with every commissioner there is! You have no idea the road to get here, so the fact that it happened and to end up on the BBC is just shocking in a way!"

Michelle is currently performing on Strictly

What is Michelle Visage's family life?

The mum-of-two is happily married to David Case, her husband of 24 years, and recently opened up about how the pair aren't at all worried about the Strictly curse. She told The Sun: "I can see how it does happen. If you are missing that physicality and contact and touch in your life, then maybe... My husband knows me and loves me. We have been married for 22 years. When I told him I was with Gio, I said to him: 'Look how hot he is! And he was like, 'He is hot, go Giovanni!'" The couple share two daughters, Lillie and Lola.

Michelle has two daughters, Lillie and Lola