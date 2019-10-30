Can we talk about Meghan Markle's highlighter? We look at how experts recreate it Glow like a Duchess? Yes please.

Can you think of a single royal engagement or outing when the Duchess of Sussex's skin hasn't been glowing? Us Neither. Her skin looked particularly incredible during her royal tour to South Africa and back in February when she was photographed heading into the Natural History Museum. Turns out the secret to her skin is a combination of drinking lots of water and using a number of different beauty products, particularly moisturiser and highlighter. We take a look at what makeup artists Lisa Potter-Dixon, Daniel Martin and Lydia F. Sellers have said about how to recreate her look.

Meghan glowed at the Natural History Museum in February 2019

One of the fabulous perks of being pregnant is the famous pregnancy glow, and who can forget Meghan's? On 12 February, the flashbulbs went off like crazy and revealed the amazing highlighter on her cheekbones as she headed into the Natural History Museum. Lisa Potter-Dixon, the Head Makeup Artist for Benefit who also co-hosts the Life & Lipstick podcast with Princess Eugenie's makeup artist Hannah Martin, told us how we can recreate Meghan's glow at home. Speaking of the brunette beauty's skin at the time, she said: "It's unusual for us to see the royals with such a glow as they tend to opt for matte skin, so Meghan's fresh, highlighted skin is refreshing! Paired with a soft, smoky eye and a nude lip, this look really compliments her white outfit."

From the photographs, Lisa thought Meghan opted for a liquid highlighter for her glow. "If you use a liquid highlighter like Meghan, apply this with your fingers," Lisa advised. We love Benefit's High Beam, £22, the bareMinerals Bare Pro Highlighter Drops, £23, and the Iconic London Illuminator, £30. If liquid isn't your thing, Lisa recommends you use a powder highlighter and said the best brush to use is a fantail brush. "Start at the apples of the cheeks and sweep the highlighter up to the temples, along the cheekbones."

MORE: The Queen only hires a makeup artist once a year - find out when

SHOP: Makeup fantail brush, £10, Zoeva

According to Refinery 29, Meghan's former makeup artist Lydia F. Sellers said that the former Suits actress likes to embrace her natural complexion (freckles and all!). And with skin like hers, can you blame her? Lydia explained she would use a small amount of Armani Luminous Silk Foundation on Meghan, ensuring her freckles remained on show. "It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on." She continued: "Meghan's secret to glowing skin is her night-before-prep. She uses Iconic London's beautiful multi-use spray, Prep, Set, Glow. Meghan gently spritzes this mist 10 minutes before bedtime as the final part of her beauty regime and wakes up with skin that imparts luminescence."

Meghan during her royal tour to South Africa in early October 2019

Daniel Martin was the one who perfected her iconic royal wedding look, and he recently shared how he achieved her radiant complexion on the big day. Appearing on Lorraine, he said: “For Meghan’s wedding what I particularly did was I mixed a bit of illuminizer with foundation so it integrated the glow." Clever! For evening events, we often see Meghan rock a glam makeup look and her flawless skin could be down to a £9 beauty cream. Speaking to E!, Daniel said: "A lot of my highlighting is done with skin-care." On capturing Meghan's fresh-faced glow that we're all lusting after, he explained that he often uses multi-purpose balm Eucerin's Aquaphor.

WATCH Lisa recreate Meghan's royal wedding look

Ah, and talking about skincare. We all know that getting the ultimate glow has a lot to do with looking after your skin, but there's more to it than just staying hydrated. Sarah Chapman, the woman who Meghan calls on for glowing skin, shared the simple regime that she follows when treating her client's skin. Talking to HELLO!, she said: "First wash your hands. Then begin by using a facial steamer to open the pores and prepare the skin – or have a bath or shower. Apply a balm cleanser like my Ultimate Cleanse to the whole face, using massage techniques to work it deeper into the skin, and then circle the blemish with the pads of your fingers to soften the blockage further.

RELATED: Royal ladies who look fabulous in trousers - from Duchesses Kate and Meghan to Queen Letizia

"Apply a warm flannel to the affected area and start to apply gentle pressure with a wiggle to either side of the blemish, stopping immediately if you see any blood. It is important to always use your fingers and to avoid using your nails, as this can cause trauma to the skin."

If that's the secret to getting skin like Meghan's, we're all in!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.