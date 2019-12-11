It's still a couple of weeks until Christmas but Victoria and David Beckham's daughter Harper Seven had a fabulous treat this week courtesy of her mother – a makeup party! Victoria posted some short video clips of the special event to her Instagram stories on Wednesday. The first one showed a line of makeup doll's heads, each in front of their own round, bulb-lined mirror, with Harper sitting in front of one of them. The fashion designer captioned the first clip: "Make up party with Miss Harper. So sweet!"

Harper enjoys spending time with mum Victoria and dad David

The next video showed the eight-year-old applying eyeshadow to a doll and neatly wiping the excess off the doll's face, which Victoria was especially proud of. She captioned this video: "Cleaning up all the eyeshadow fall out [clapping hands emojis], well done #HarperSeven." In the final video, the mum-of-four showed her daughter applying lipliner with a thin brush, and captioned it: "Lining the lips!!," adding two crying-laughing emojis and tagging her brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

READ: Victoria Beckham shares adorable new photo of Harper Beckham meeting Santa

Victoria shared the sweet photo of her daughter to Instagram on Wednesday

The talented star launched her first beauty collection this autumn, including makeup, perfume and beauty, and it quickly impressed experts and the public alike. Harper clearly idolises glamorous Victoria and is lucky enough to inherit any of her mum's unwanted excess products. But while the little girl is a regular at her mum's fashion shows and even has her own embroidered Vogue bathrobe, Victoria revealed last week that one of their favourite mother-daughter bonding activities is nothing to do with the fashion or beauty industries.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham are up against each other over daughter Harper

The 45-year-old shared a photo of Harper lying on a bed, cuddling a teddy bear and reading a book, which she captioned: "My perfect night in. Reading with Harper Seven, kisses from us both." The former Spice Girl's followers loved this sweet glimpse into the family's bedtime regime, commenting: "Best thing a parent can see is her child reading," and: "Beautiful little girl you have VB."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.