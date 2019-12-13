Kylie Jenner and Victoria Beckham both love THIS makeup 

On Thursday evening, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to tell her 153 million followers that she's a fan of a new foundation by Anastasia Beverley Hills - the same brand that Victoria Beckham loves, too. Kylie shared a photo of the Luminous foundation in her hand, and captioned it: "Love this foundation @anastasiabeverleyhills," and added two red heart emojis.

When you think of Anastasia Beverley Hills you might think of eyebrow products, but the world-renowned beauty expert launched a foundation this year and it's fast-becoming a cult beauty buy - just ask Kylie! So, what’s so special about the Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation? Well, it promises an even, perfecteD and radiant skin tone with every use and has been developed without oil to ensure durability and no flashback - perfect for an all-night lasting, camera-approved finish.

While Victoria hasn't raved about the foundation (yet!), she does love the beauty brand. Anastasia Soare even starred on one of VB's YouTube videos in a discussion about eyebrows. The video, which was filmed earlier this year, sees Victoria in her hotel room dressed in PJs and looking fairly casual with her hair in a ponytail. The former Spice Girl welcomes Anastasia into her suite, gives her a hug and reveals to the camera that she and her team ONLY use Anastasia's eyebrow products because "I always say she is the eyebrow expert."

The 45-year-old mum-of-four reveals in the video that it was supermodel Naomi Campbell who introduced her to the 'Queen of Brows' after Naomi gifted Victoria a unique brow experience at her home with the beauty mogul.

Back in 2017, Victoria revealed her struggles about getting her brows to grow in an interview with Into The Gloss, though she said Anastasia recommended something that changed everything. "I have Latisse, which I use on my brows as well as my lashes," she said. "A lot of people outside of America may not have heard of this - it’s a prescription product that stimulates hair growth. When you buy it, you get a bunch of these little brushes to go with the drops. I will use it along the bottom part of my lashes and the top – you have to make sure you don’t get it in your eye because you can get brown spots that way. I’ll use a generous amount on my eyebrows as well, and my brows have completely grown back. I have gone through phases where I’ve stopped using it, and I noticed a big difference. Anastasia Soare actually recommended it to me. She’s the only person I let touch my eyebrows. If I haven’t been in LA for months and months, I never let anybody pluck my eyebrows because she is the absolute master and her products are really fantastic."

