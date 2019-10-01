Victoria Beckham talks cosmetic surgery, David using her beauty products and Harper wearing makeup The former Spice Girl tells all on This Morning...

You all know we are big fans of Victoria Beckham here at HELLO!.From her incredible style to her amazing holidays with her family, we can't get enough of the fashion mogul. So you can imagine our excitement when news spread she was to appear on ITV. On Tuesday, the style icon sat down with This Morning for an an exclusive three-part interview. She lifted the lid on all things beauty, in celebration of the launch of her first-ever make up range Victoria Beckham Beauty( and we've been loving the range ever since it launched earlier this month.) Shot in the comfort of her flagship Dover Street store, the 45-year-old spoke about cosmetic surgery. "I haven't been tempted by a cosmetic procedure, but never say never. It's whatever makes anyone feel good about themselves. Maybe ask me that question in another 10, 15, 20 years time. Maybe that will have changed, but at the moment I would rather celebrate who I am and just be the best version of myself, as opposed to trying to change too much."

VB talks to This Morning on all things beauty

The Beckhams are known for being a close-knit family, and in the exclusive chat, VB revealed that she and husband David both enjoy their pamper evenings. "David one hundred percent steals my beauty products," she said. "We share beauty products." Well, sharing is caring, right?

Victoria admits David borrows her beauty products

Many people have said that Victoria's eight-year-old daughter Harper is a chip off the ol' block, and VB admitted the pair share a passion for makeup. "Harper's really girly so we do enjoy make up at home. I mean, she wouldn't go out of the house with make up on obviously, but I think it’s a really nice thing you can do with your daughter, you know. Play with make up and have fun."

We can't wait to watch the rest of the interview on This Morning on 1 October from 10.30am on ITV.

