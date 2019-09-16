Backstage Beauty: Victoria Beckham's SS20 show The wife of David Beckham loves a beauty bargain...

Victoria Beckham's fashion label may cost a pretty penny, but the style queen is known for her love of beauty bargains. The former Spice Girl has always praised Weleda Skin Food as one of her favourite moisturisers, so it came as no surprise that she chose to partner with the brand - which is sustainable and organic - for her SS20 show at London Fashion Week. Models backstage were spotted topping up their tans with the famous moisturiser, something VB taught her Instagram followers to do a week earlier. We also spotted a tube of the brand's lip balm, which has the same nourishing properties. And best of all, you can pick it up for just £5.20. Result!

VB's models used Weleda products backstage - including the £5.20 lip balm

Backstage at the #VBSS20 show, models were given massages using Weleda’s Skin Food Light. The lotion isn't quite as thick as the original; it's fast absorbing and is more suited to on-the-go moisturisation. We are so stocking up. Did you know, Weleda's Skin Food has been going for over 93 years and one sells every 23 seconds? No wonder mother-of-four Victoria is such a big fan.

You may have noticed the models hair too. Inspired by Victoria’s personal style, lead stylist Guido Palau had 28 hairstylists backstage, and created fuss-free chignons using fingers and a new hair tool by BaByliss - the BaByliss 9000. It's pretty special as it's the world’s first high-performing cordless straightener. Great for girls on the go as there's no need for a plug. Genius right?

The models hair was styled in Victoria-esque buns

Cementing her place as beauty icon, Victoria launched her makeup collection - Victoria Beckham Beauty - on Saturday, and the first drop was all about the eyes.

The BaByliss 9000 was used to create the sleek look

The most popular product was the Smoky Eye Brick, which is made in four different toned palettes. Victoria even tested the 'Royal' offering ( a selection of navy blues) in the most fitting way possible – by wearing it to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018!

Our favourite has to be the 'Signature' palette though, a collection of soft nudes and chocolatey browns. We clearly aren't the only admirers of this - it's since sold out. Oh VB, restock soon please!

