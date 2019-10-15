Victoria Beckham's range of lip liners causes a frenzy David Beckham's wife gets lippy with it....

Victoria Beckham's beauty line has been one of the most eagerly-anticipated launches of the year! We are used to the fashion mogul dropping new fashion items each season, but her new beauty range is even more exciting. Last month saw Victoria Beckham Beauty focus on the eyes (palettes, lid lustre's and eyeliners) and October brings lip-definers, priced at £18 each (shades 01-06) and a lip tint called 'Bitten' which retails at £30. The new instalment appeared online at 12.00pm and fans headed to the website in their droves to get their hands on the perfect lip combo. Speaking about her newest edit, VB said: "Anyone who knows me knows I’m obsessed with both lip-liner and shades of nude, so it was only natural that for my second collection I'd introduce the two lip essentials that I use to create my perfect nude lip everyday."

VB's just dropped a lip collection and it's insane

Although the former Spice Girl’s makeup is super immaculate now, it wasn't always that way. During her appearance on This Morning at the start of the month, the 45-year-old revealed her biggest makeup mishap.

Lip Definer, £18, Victoria Beckham Beauty

"I have so many makeup fails. Way too much lip liner in the Spice Girls, way too much lip liner. The American Music Awards was probably my worst make up look. It was just a lot of everything. A lot of eye, a lot of lip, a lot of blush. But you know, it was the nineties, I look back at those pictures and it makes me smile. It’s been a journey, it’s brought me to where I am and made me realise that quite often, less is better."

Lip Tint, £30, Victoria Beckham Beauty

Self-confessed girly girl Victoria also told the programme that her youngest child Harper, 8, also has a love of all things beauty.

MORE: Was Victoria Beckham's sell-out palette inspired by a special royal moment?

Speaking of Harper's passion for cosmetics, she said: "Harper's really girly so we do enjoy makeup at home. I mean, she wouldn't go out of the house with makeup on obviously, but I think it’s a really nice thing you can do with your daughter, you know. Play with makeup and have fun."

READ: Backstage Beauty: Victoria Beckham's SS20 show

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.