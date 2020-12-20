Ruth Langsford forced to defend herself over COVID-19 safety rules Ruth's festive pedicure quickly sparked a debate among fans

Ruth Langsford enjoyed a pampering session on Saturday after filming her final Friday show on This Morning with husband Eamonn Holmes.

The presenter shared a peek into her Christmas beauty regime on Instagram as she got a festive red pedicure – but fans were quick to criticise the video.

"Red Christmas toes!! Nothing like a festive pedicure & relaxing foot massage to pick me up.....thanks Naomi @thelittleparlour #thelittleparlour #pedicure #christmas," Ruth captioned the boomerang.

It showed her sitting in an armchair waving to the camera as the beautician massaged her foot – but it was the barely-visible, clear visor covering both Ruth and Naomi's face that caught everyone's attention.

One follower wrote: "No mask Ruth think of your therapist and her family," and another added: "No face masks?"

Ruth pointed out on several occasions that they were, in fact, both wearing face coverings. "We both have visors on," she responded.

Many of her fans also rushed to defend the 60-year-old. "They are not near each other. They have visors on. So stop being so unnecessary opinionated. If you haven't anything nice to say. Say nothing at all. Looking great Ruth!" one remarked.

Referring to the reflection caused by the visors when the pair moved their heads, a second similarly commented: "People clearly need to go to Specsavers, leave Ruth alone."

With Boris Johnson announcing new coronavirus restrictions on Saturday night, we're jealous we won't have immaculate red nails like Ruth over the Christmas period!

Ruth and Eamonn thanked fans for support following their final Friday show on This Morning

Earlier in the day, the TV star got an overwhelming response from This Morning viewers when she penned a touching farewell to her regular Friday morning slot.

Sharing a GIF of herself and Eamonn waving from the iconic blue sofa, Ruth wrote: "That’s Showbiz baby!!! Thank you all for your wonderful messages yesterday @eamonnholmes and I were overwhelmed by your kindness. As we said though, we’ll be back in February...until then we wish you all the best Christmas you can possibly have and here’s to healthier, happier times in 2021."

