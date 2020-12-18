Eamonn Holmes bids farewell to presenting slot on This Morning as fans send support Eamonn shared an emotional statement

Eamonn Holmes has shared an emotional message on Instagram as he and wife Ruth Langsford prepare to present their final Friday show on This Morning.

The star was inundated with messages on the sweet post, which came alongside a happy snap of him and Ruth accepting a National Television Award.

"We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today. Thanks for the memories hope we made some for you too. Until February, may it be a Happy Christmas to you all," he wrote.

WATCH: Ruth and Eamonn in hysterics after interview goes hilariously wrong!

Eamonn received messages from plenty of friends and fans, with fellow TV colleague Huw Edwards writing: "A 15-year masterclass in how to broadcast."

Sky News' Nazeen Ghaffar added: "Both you and @ruthlangsford are genuine & kind hearted people who care about the whole TV team - which is a rarity these days. Thank you for making Fridays fun and for being a great and supportive friend. The Rose & Ghaffar households will miss watching you both. Cheers to the next great adventure!"



Eamonn shared an emotional post

Plenty of the show's viewers also sent their best wishes, with one fan commenting: "Thank you for all the laughs on a Friday!" and another adding: "Gonna miss you both so much."

ITV's This Morning confirmed in November that veteran hosts Ruth and Eamonn would be replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on Fridays starting in the new year.

Ruth and Eamonn will no longer present the Friday slot on This Morning

The famous couple released identical statements on the matter, writing on social media: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years.

"Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."