Kylie Jenner's colourful lockdown manicure has to be seen to be believed Kylie's nails are a modern twist on the classic French manicure

Kylie Jenner always has flawless nails, but her latest picture of her colourful manicure is bound to get you in the mood for summer, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown. So whether your nails are in desperate need of some TLC or you simply have a lot of time on your hands to give yourself a pampering session, you'll want to copy the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Kylie's picture of her colourful manicure quickly received over six million likes on Instagram

The beauty mogul shared a picture of her gorgeous nails on Instagram, quickly racking up over six million likes. They were painted with a neutral base and finished off with different coloured tips - like a modern, colourful twist on the classic French manicure. Kylie simply captioned the post with a rainbow emoji, and fans were quick to share their compliments, with former Love Island star Amber Davies writing, "Love," and another adding, "Colours of the rainbow." Meanwhile, several noted the shorter length - which is a marked change to the usual nail extensions and bold colours she normally sports.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, rainbows have become the symbol for hope, with many children sharing paintings in their windows and stars such as Amanda Holden donning T-shirts with the colourful design. So why not get on board with the latest trend and show your support with your manicure? We've rounded up some of the best nail polish kits you can buy to replicate Kylie's style…

Essie sells a variety of pretty pastel shades, from blue to coral and even soft pink - which happens to be one of the Queen's go-to colours from the brand. Costing £7.99 per bottle, they're a totally affordable way to brighten up your nail varnish collection and they've got the royal seal of approval - what more could you want?

OPI is also known for its long-lasting polish, and this pack of four neon colours is available for just £10.56, down from £16.25.

Meanwhile, if you're feeling ultra-adventurous then you can even give yourself a gel manicure for the ultimate chip-free look using an at-home nail kit, complete with a UV lamp and hundreds of colours to choose from. Amazon is selling a £99 one from Mylee, and while it's a little more pricey than regular nail polish, it's worth the investment for pretty nails, especially since there's no guarantee when we'll be able to access a professional salon again!

