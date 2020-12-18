We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Friday marked Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' last time fronting This Morning's end of the week show, and Ruth certainly went out with a bang!

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes reunite on screen with Holly, Phil and Alison Hammond following shake-up

Taking to Instagram to show off her outfit of choice before going live on air, the Loose Women star revealed that she'd opted for a show-stopping gold dress that was showered in shiny sequins.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford stuns fans in M&S sparkly skirt

Featuring a chic V-neck and short, floaty sleeves, the famous mum paired the frock with metallic heels in the same colour. We have to admit, this might just be the best party season look of the year!

RELATED: Ruth Langsford sparkles in dreamy sequin blouse – and it's from Tesco!

Ruth looked fabulous!

RELATED: Ruth Langsford just stole our hearts in her sparkly M&S skirt - and it's in the sale

Alongside her post, Ruth wrote: "Here we go....our last Friday on @thismorning for a while....let’s get out there and Sparkle @eamonnholmes See you at 10.00."

Needless to say, fans rushed to point out just how much they loved her dress.

"Looking beautiful Ruth!" gushed one, with another adding: "You look a million dollars Ruth."

A third sweetly wrote: "Simply stunning! Go out there and shine!"

Teardrop Sequin Wrap Midi Dress, £150, ASOS

Ruth was wearing M&S' 'Sequinned Midi T-Neck Dress', but ASOS has many similar alternatives in stock. Our favourite has to be the brand's £150 'Disc and Teardrop Sequin Wrap Midi Dress', which boasts a dramatic silhouette and is of course drenched in big, gold sequins. Stunning!

Ahead of their final appearance, Eamonn also penned an emotional farewell, writing on social media: "We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today. Thanks for the memories hope we made some for you too. Until February, may it be a Happy Christmas to you all."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.