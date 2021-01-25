A Chanel makeup artist reveals her top tip for looking more awake during those lockdown zoom calls

For the majority, Zoom calls were a novelty back in March; we'd all jazz up our background and wear our nice tops with our joggers and we'd apply lots of makeup and spend the entire meeting trying to smize throughout the entire meeting. Absolutely exhausting.

No wonder we couldn't keep it up. Now we're in our third national lockdown, a lot of us are going to bed later, we're pressing snooze about 10 times and the 9.30am conference calls are way less slick than before. But how can we tackle our tired faces without having to wake up at the crack of dawn? We asked Chanel makeup artist Zoë Taylor for her top tips.

Zoë Taylor has worked with the likes of Lucy Boynton, Suki Waterhouse, and Nathalie Emmanuel

"Over my career I have realised that massage is the best way to make skin look more awake," she said. "I have very cold hands which is not only great for making pastry, but also very good for reducing puffiness. If you aren’t as lucky as me (it’s not often that cold hands is deemed a life advantage) take some ice cubes and quickly run them over your face in an outward motion. This tightens skin and reduces redness especially around the eye area."

If you can't face ice cubes - you could try a Cryo Ball, a big hit with beauty mavens on Instagram right now.

Cryo Face Globe, £15, Tarte

Zoë continued: "Following the ice massage, apply an eye cream to tighten and smooth the skin around your eyes. CHANEL Le Lift Eye Cream is incredible, its formula focusses on the firming and smoothing properties of botanical alfalfa concentrate, a natural active ingredient that’s as efficient as retinol, helping to decongest and energise the skin around the eye contour."

CHANEL Le Lift Eye Cream, £68, John Lewis

If you're looking at yourself in the corner of the screen wondering why your eyes look so sunken, Zoë has a hack for that. "I always add a little light-reflecting highlighter onto this area straight after moisturising, I love CHANEL les Beige Highlighting Fluid in Pearly Glow. Tap it into the area with your ring finger before applying a good concealer, like NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer."

"If you need a real pick-me-up, do as above but also add a drop of the fluid into your concealer to lighten it further." She also advises to keep mascara on the top lashes only - leaving the bottom lashes bare. "This opens up the eyes without adding any darkness to the under-eye area," she explained.

Le Volume de CHANEL, £28, Boots

As well as mascara, she recommends the new Chanel Les Beige Water-Fresh Tint - due to its light formula it makes skin look naturally gorgeous and glowing in no time. Her other top tip? Try a red lip to instantly give you a va-va-voom.

Chanel Les Beige Water-Fresh Tint, £48, Feel Unique

Is there one all-time amazing product that she turns to when she wants to look instantly more awake?

"A great vitamin c cream – it makes skin look instantly brighter. I am loving Sunday Riley Vitamin C Brightening Serum at the moment."

Follow Zoë on Instagram @zoetaylormakeup.

