Beauty Receipts: What Felicity Hayward’s £245.99 monthly beauty routine looks like Discover the products she swears by and the cost of her beauty routine.

Each fortnight, we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they splurge and save on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for influencer and model Felicity Hayward…

Felicity Hayward’s skincare routine

“At the moment, I’m loving Malin + Goetz Grapefruit Cleanser, £29, the Ole Henrikson Dark Spot Toner, £22 and QMS Ace Vitamin Moisturiser, £93.50. The QMS products come from high-end medical professionals, so I know my skin is in good hands. I also use the Ole Henrikson Cold Plunge Pore Mask, £30, twice a week. My best skincare tip is to put your skin care in the fridge - face masks become extra cooling and creams will reduce puffiness when cooler, too. I remember laughing at my friend for replacing her egg tray with cosmetics in the fridge years ago, and now that person is me.”

“I’m also obsessed with Paolo Lai Reflex Moon Mist, £30. It’s an aura spray using the purest crystal water and bathed in the full moonlight, I like to mist my face every morning and night with it and gives me good energy!”

Total spend: £204.50

MORE: Beauty Receipts: What AJ Odudu’s £470 monthly beauty routine looks like

Felicity Hayward’s hair care routine

“I wash my hair around twice a week, and potentially more if it's been styled for work. My favourite products at the moment are from the Pantene Lift 'N' Volume range. I struggle with fine hair and always want to have the most volumized look I possibly can – the Pantene Life ‘N’ Volume Hair Multiplier Spray, £9.99, gives the look of 6500 more hair strands combining it's Pro-V science with Biotin & Rose Water. It's a lifesaver for my hair!

“This year I have tried to not use heated styling tools to give my hair a little bit of a break from the set life it has endured the past 12 months. When I do style it, I use a soft curve tong to create a soft Hollywood glam effect.”

Total spend: £9.99

Felicity Hayward’s body favourites

“I’m a bath girl - I like to go the whole extra mile and create a space with crystals, essential oils, homemade salt scrubs and candles with a self-love bath-time Spotify playlist. When I’m wanting to treat myself, I use Neal's Yard Aromatic Foaming Bubble Bath with lavender and geranium, £15.50.

“I love The Body Shop Body Butter, £16, they’re a winter favourite in my house. The almond milk and honey scents are the ones I stock up on the most.

Total spend: £31.50

MORE: Introducing the Beauty Box for all royal beauty lovers - and it's worth over £114

Felicity Hayward’s total monthly beauty spend: £245.99

Felicity’s simplistic routines bring her total monthly beauty spend to £245.99 – she loves to indulge in some self-care pick-me-ups via bath-time, and looks to both friends and medical professionals for skincare tips.

Felicity teamed up with Pantene to launch its new Lift ‘N’ Volume collection, a line-up of products formulated with rosewater and biotin that transforms fine hair to full. Available now at Superdrug, Morrisons and recommended retailers nationwide.