Holly Willoughby’s favourite beauty products are all affordable These makeup and skincare buys are the secret to her flawless look

Holly Willoughby’s beauty routine is one we can all master. While we look forward to seeing what Holly’s wearing every day, we’ve become used to her skin always looking glowing, her hair shiny and perfectly curled - so used to it, in fact, that it’s never crossed our minds to check out her skincare and makeup must-haves. But, while there’s no doubt she’s naturally stunning, the presenter isn’t afraid to admit that she has a little bit of help from some skincare and makeup heroes, too.

And the best part? Most of what she uses is affordable. Here’s Holly’s beauty routine to try at home...

Recently, Holly appeared on beauty journalist Madeleine Spencer's Beauty Full Lives podcast, where she discussed her must-have beauty buys - and this spray was at the top of her list. "This is really nice,” she revealed. “For anyone who wakes up really early in the morning or just sometimes needs a spritz of life, there's this lovely brand called Caudalie – and the product is called Beauty Elixir. It's a spray – I think it's like a spray toner.

"Anyway, I put it on at work. I get to work, Patsy [O'Neill, Holly's makeup artist] has got it there and I spritz myself. And I don't know what's in it, but it just zings you! And it's lovely on your skin; your makeup sits really nicely on top of it. I think you can use it after your makeup as well – but I've never done that."

Caudalie beauty elixir, £12, Lookfantastic

The 39-year-old’s makeup artist, Patsy O’Neill, often shares the products she uses for Holly’s evening events. For the NTAs 2020 she revealed that the secret to Holly’s glowing, dewy skin is a cult foundation from makeup brand Suquu. The extra rich glow creme foundation is infused with moisturiser for ultimate healthy-looking skin, and you can pick it up from Selfridges now.

Extra Rich Glow Cream Foundation, £68, Suquu @ Selfridges

During Holly’s time presenting I’m A Celeb… she faced early alarms, and Patsy revealed that they tackled tired eyes with the Eye Caffeine Solution by The Ordinary - which costs just £5.80!

The Ordinary caffeine solution 5%, £5.80, Lookfantastic

She’s also a fan of brand Hourglass Cosmetics, and uses their blushers and lipsticks for events.

Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick, £31, Feelunique

On a recent This Morning episode, Holly admitted that she’s a huge fan of Liz Earle’s Soothing Eye Lotion. She revealed: "I put it on two cotton wool pads and then I just hold them on my eyes for about 30 seconds.

"I feel like it just takes down that redness and that puffiness."

Soothing Eye Lotion, £16, Liz Earle

Speaking on the podcast, Holly said she loves an eyeshadow stick when she’s in a rush (which, we’re sure, is often). "Eyeko – which is a really lovely brand – have bought out this eyeshadow stick. I like an eyeshadow stick because I can just wallop it on, smudge it in and you’re done!” she said.

"I’ll do a line near my lash line, and then I’ll blend it up. But they’ve put a brush at the end of it, which is a really good brush. It’s like a really thick, flat brush and it’s really nice. It’s a really chunky-sized stick; it’s good. I like that very much!"

Eyeko Me+Myshadow, £9, Lookfantastic

And for when she needs to look her ultimate best? Holly told Madeleine that she uses a skin perfector: "This is a leg makeup but, to be honest, I would never wear it in real life. This is for the telly. Everybody thinks I wear fake tan but I hate fake tan! Never been able to get on with it. I'm always linked to different fake tan brands and it's nonsense because I've probably had three fake tans in my life.

"But this leg stuff, I really like it. If I'm wearing a skirt on This Morning, sometimes I put a bit on my legs just to even the tone out a little bit."

Vita Liberata beauty and body blur, £44.93, Lookfantastic

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.